Artist has learned to love and accept his skin condition

LAKE CITY – Art can be therapeutic – for the artist and the viewer.
That is what Jeribai Andrew-Jaja discovered while creating his hyper-realistic self-portrait, titled “Black Metamorphosis: My Melanin Journey,” for ArtFields.
Andrew-Jaja was diagnosed in 2018 with vitiligo, a condition that causes loss of skin color in patches. The portrait documents Andrew-Jaja's journey to loving and accepting himself, spots and all.
For two years after his diagnosis, the self-taught artist covered the spots with makeup, only allowing his family to see them. Until one day last year, after working from home for a few months, he forgot to cover the spots when going into work for a two-week training.
"My day went smoothly," Andrew-Jaja said. "No one talked about it. Of course, they saw it. I did not act any differently than any other day. That just boosted my confidence."
Andrew-Jaja decided to not cover his spots for the rest of the two weeks, and he began to love and grow confidence in himself.
Later that year, Andrew-Jaja spent 170 hours over three months looking in a mirror and drawing every facial feature.
Andrew-Jaja said the piece took him so long because he was fighting with himself and working through emotions while creating the piece.
"I was still very insecure," Andrew-Jaja said. "I felt like I was hiding my identity. I was trying to heal. I found out that me healing it might be an intentional journey with my art, but it is for the betterment of myself and the people around me."
The entire process was a roller coaster, Andrew-Jaja said.
"It was the longest I'd ever looked at myself," Andrew-Jaja said. "It was intimate just knowing myself again and just accepting."
"Black Metamorphosis: My Melanin Journey" will not mark the end of Andrew-Jaja drawing himself, which is why he called the piece a metamorphosis. Andrew-Jaja plans to draw himself bi-annually to document the changes in his skin.
In addition to Andrew-Jaja's self-portrait, he began sharing videos and pictures of his journey with vitiligo on various social media platforms, receiving lots of feedback. In one TikTok video, Andrew-Jaja removed his makeup, exposing his vitiligo spots. One video received more than 800,000 views and approximately 179,000 likes.
"It had been very, very amazing the outcome," Andrew Jaja said. "When I put it on social media, I got thousands of comments and messages telling me how many other people in the vitiligo community have drawn some strength from my bravery. Not only people with vitiligo but also people with different insecurities have shown their sincere gratitude."
Since ArtFields has begun, Andrew-Jaja has had people recognize him from the self-portrait while walking down the street. It is mind-blowing, he said.
"To tell me how much they can relate to my story, not because they have a skin condition, but because they understand the value of self-love and self-confidence," Andrew-Jaja said.
In the future, Andrew-Jaja hopes to collaborate with more artists of different mediums and one day begin modeling to share his story and promote self-love.
Andrew-Jaja's piece is on display at Top Notch Boutique, located 103 W. Main St. through Saturday. It's for sale for $35,000.
To see more of Andrew-Jaja's work, visit andrewjajaart.com or his social media accounts @kiingjaja.