Artist has learned to love and accept his skin condition

"I was still very insecure," Andrew-Jaja said. "I felt like I was hiding my identity. I was trying to heal. I found out that me healing it might be an intentional journey with my art, but it is for the betterment of myself and the people around me."

The entire process was a roller coaster, Andrew-Jaja said.

"It was the longest I'd ever looked at myself," Andrew-Jaja said. "It was intimate just knowing myself again and just accepting."

"Black Metamorphosis: My Melanin Journey" will not mark the end of Andrew-Jaja drawing himself, which is why he called the piece a metamorphosis. Andrew-Jaja plans to draw himself bi-annually to document the changes in his skin.

In addition to Andrew-Jaja's self-portrait, he began sharing videos and pictures of his journey with vitiligo on various social media platforms, receiving lots of feedback. In one TikTok video, Andrew-Jaja removed his makeup, exposing his vitiligo spots. One video received more than 800,000 views and approximately 179,000 likes.