ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Ashton Ludden

“Printmaking also has a unique history in being a mass communicator of ideas, because it existed long before the Internet, computers or photography,” Ludden said. “Its original purpose was to communicate to others and spread ideas. I am wanting to do the same with environmental issues — to inform the people and create awareness.”

While Ludden is keenly inspired by nature and the relationships between species, a job at Trader Joe’s also gives some creative stimulus and continued education in communicating messages. Ludden works for the Knoxville, Tennessee, Trader Joe’s as a sign artist.

“It has been insightful to my personal work through the efforts of getting a message to someone quickly and efficiently,” Ludden said. “No one has attention spans anymore, and it’s the most valuable thing to businesses. So, I take that insight and consider it in my own artwork. How can I get people to pay attention and retain the information I am trying to give them?”

When not in the studio or at work, Ludden enjoys hiking, often in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, and Daniel Boone National Forest.