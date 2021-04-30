ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Ben Hendren

It’s not every day that the day-to-day routine is interrupted by headline events to be written in history. While 2020 had its difficulties, it’s important not to miss the magnitude of historical events that unraveled before our eyes, said Georgia-based photojournalist Ben Hendren.
“At first, I don’t think you realize what you’re in the middle of, but a good photojournalist can snap themselves out of ‘this is another day’ to ‘this is a historical moment, and I need to treat it like a historical moment,’” Hendren said. “You think with eyes that are 20 years ahead of you looking back. How would you want to show [this moment] to someone in the future?”
The young professional certainly heeds his advice.
Hendren’s career skyrocketed after capturing historical moments through photographs. One of those moments, a protest in Atlanta after the death of George Floyd, is the subject of his 2021 ArtFields competition piece, “Riot Kickflip.”
“As the march was winding down, there was a small altercation between protesters and police,” Hendren wrote in his artist statement. “Things gradually escalated into a full riot. This image was taken minutes after the police car was set ablaze. The skater is seen mid air just before landing his trick. This image was published around the world helping to depict the events in Atlanta that day.”
Hendren said he didn’t realize how significant and high quality his photos were until walking away from the protest. Hendren’s photographs have been printed in the United States, Germany and England and in publications such as Rolling Stone, Time magazine and People.
One of Hendren’s most memorable achievements was discovering that Sir Elton John purchased one of his photographs.
“I just kept saying ‘wow’ over and over,” Hendren said.
At age 23, Hendren said, he has accomplished several goals that he once thought were farther out. Now, he is in the process of establishing new career goals, but the thrill of witnessing history firsthand and memorializing for future generations will continue to propel his profession.
Hendren’s skill with photography is mostly self-taught. A required high school art credit sparked his interest in photography, and tutelage from other photojournalists cultivated his career path. But nothing beats passion and practice.
“I don’t go anywhere without my camera. It’s very much a part of my personality,” Hendren said.
The historical moment that Hendren said was personally life changing as he saw people come together in protest over police brutality and racism is now part of ArtFields 2021. Hendren said he is elated to be a first-time competition artist and share his work with attendees.