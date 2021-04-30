ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Ben Hendren

It’s not every day that the day-to-day routine is interrupted by headline events to be written in history. While 2020 had its difficulties, it’s important not to miss the magnitude of historical events that unraveled before our eyes, said Georgia-based photojournalist Ben Hendren.

“At first, I don’t think you realize what you’re in the middle of, but a good photojournalist can snap themselves out of ‘this is another day’ to ‘this is a historical moment, and I need to treat it like a historical moment,’” Hendren said. “You think with eyes that are 20 years ahead of you looking back. How would you want to show [this moment] to someone in the future?”

The young professional certainly heeds his advice.

Hendren’s career skyrocketed after capturing historical moments through photographs. One of those moments, a protest in Atlanta after the death of George Floyd, is the subject of his 2021 ArtFields competition piece, “Riot Kickflip.”