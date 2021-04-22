ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Charles Eady

Charles Eady, a mixed-media artist and author, strives for his work to teach history and improve social tensions.

“It is important for history to be inclusive,” Eady said. “My art provides an educational journey into little-known facts about history that can transform long-held beliefs about the South.”

Much of Eady’s work focuses on free blacks who lived in the early South. Eady said the research he became fascinated with about a decade ago changed many of his views about the South.

“I wanted to be accurate in telling their story," Eady said. "I was stirred by their courage and determination to own land and be educated.”

Eady’s 2021 ArtFields piece, “Anna,” depicts a girl so determined to learn how to read that she meets in secret with a willing teacher once a week. Anna is a character in Eady’s book, “Hidden Freedom.” Eady said that through his research and writing, he felt compelled to paint Anna.

Even though this piece was Eady’s first time combining realism and abstraction, he had a determination of his own to produce his best work possible. Eady said he was “filled with excitement” when he read the congratulatory 2021 ArtFields acceptance email.