ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Charles Eady
ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Charles Eady

'Anna,' by Charles Eady

"Anna" depicts a girl so determined to learn how to read that she meets in secret with a willing teacher once a week.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Charles Eady, a mixed-media artist and author, strives for his work to teach history and improve social tensions.

“It is important for history to be inclusive,” Eady said. “My art provides an educational journey into little-known facts about history that can transform long-held beliefs about the South.”

Much of Eady’s work focuses on free blacks who lived in the early South. Eady said the research he became fascinated with about a decade ago changed many of his views about the South.

“I wanted to be accurate in telling their story," Eady said. "I was stirred by their courage and determination to own land and be educated.”

Eady’s 2021 ArtFields piece, “Anna,” depicts a girl so determined to learn how to read that she meets in secret with a willing teacher once a week. Anna is a character in Eady’s book, “Hidden Freedom.” Eady said that through his research and writing, he felt compelled to paint Anna.

Even though this piece was Eady’s first time combining realism and abstraction, he had a determination of his own to produce his best work possible. Eady said he was “filled with excitement” when he read the congratulatory 2021 ArtFields acceptance email.

Along his artistic journey, Eady has received multiple accomplishments, including a previous acceptance to ArtFields, and his work has been exhibited in museums, colleges and libraries. However, one of the earliest accolades to propel his artistic career wasn’t a fancy award but a simple nod of approval from an admired artist.

“I was inspired by my oldest brother, Blane, who drew a lot,” Eady said. “I would always try to draw something good. Then, one day he looked at my drawing and gave me the nod of approval. The nod of ‘I think you got it’ motivated me to continue drawing.”

Eady is from South Carolina but now lives in Florida. When not writing, researching or painting, he enjoys listening to music, running and healthy eating, that is until he sees a Krispy Kreme shop.

Charles Eady

Eady

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ABOUT THIS ARTIST

From: Ocala, Fla.

Age: 55.

2021 ArtFields competition title: “Anna.”

Medium: Oil.

Venue: The R.O.B.

Voting ID: 217074.

