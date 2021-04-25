ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Gail Baillargeon

Art can be used to express a variety of emotions and thoughts. For Gail Baillargeon, a North Carolina-based artist, those expressions can range from political topics to environmental topics to joy and anger.
Baillargeon’s 2021 ArtFields piece, “The Other Side of the Fence,” tackles the subject of undocumented dreamers. Baillargeon said she believes the current immigration system is broken. In her artist statement, she states that no parent would walk a child for three months for no reason.
“These parents are trying desperately to get a better life for their child,” Baillargeon said. “That’s all any of us want: to be safe, a roof over your head, food, basic human rights.”
Baillargeon made the piece personal by painting vignettes of her own children on one side of the fence.
“In silhouette, you can’t tell a child’s skin color, hair color or facial features,” Baillargeon said. “They are all just children.”
She said parents want to get their children to the side of the fence her kids are on.
“All these people want is for their children to be on the other side of the fence so that they can play and have fun and be children and grow up and live,” Baillargeon said in her artist statement.
“The Other Side of the Fence” includes quotes about immigration. Baillargeon said she chose quotes that were compelling and compassionate. The first quote she wanted to include was one she recalled from a poem called “Home.” The quote on her mixed media piece states, “No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark.”
This year marks Baillargeon’s third acceptance to ArtFields. She has been creating artwork since she was six years old, marking her honorary Cub Scout days as the beginning of her passion for art.
“My mom was a Cub Scout leader, and I was an honorary Cub Scout,” Baillargeon said. “We were doing paper mache with strips of newspaper and flour and water. Somewhere my mom and I progressed to putting school papers into the blender and making paper pulp, which I sculpted with. Sculpting lead to painting and creating with other peoples’ trash.”
Today, Baillargeon even has her own Etsy shop, Trashcollections, named for her pleasure in turning trash to keepsakes.