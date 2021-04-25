ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Gail Baillargeon

Art can be used to express a variety of emotions and thoughts. For Gail Baillargeon, a North Carolina-based artist, those expressions can range from political topics to environmental topics to joy and anger.

Baillargeon’s 2021 ArtFields piece, “The Other Side of the Fence,” tackles the subject of undocumented dreamers. Baillargeon said she believes the current immigration system is broken. In her artist statement, she states that no parent would walk a child for three months for no reason.

“These parents are trying desperately to get a better life for their child,” Baillargeon said. “That’s all any of us want: to be safe, a roof over your head, food, basic human rights.”

Baillargeon made the piece personal by painting vignettes of her own children on one side of the fence.

“In silhouette, you can’t tell a child’s skin color, hair color or facial features,” Baillargeon said. “They are all just children.”

She said parents want to get their children to the side of the fence her kids are on.

“All these people want is for their children to be on the other side of the fence so that they can play and have fun and be children and grow up and live,” Baillargeon said in her artist statement.