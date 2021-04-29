ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Kathy Moore

Whether it’s students, fellow artists or friends, people inspire Kathy Moore, an artist and high school visual arts teacher at T.L. Hanna High School.

Moore’s 2021 ArtFields piece, “She Had Holes in Her Memory,” portrays her experience as a caretaker for a friend who suffered from dementia.

“Our early visits included fun conversations. As time passed, her anger, tears, fears and confusion were commonplace,” Moore said in her artist statement. “She would excitedly [talk] about a visit she just had with her parents or a ride she just took in her car. The next day she would be inconsolable realizing her parents died years earlier and she didn’t have a car anymore.”

Moore said there were moments of joy for her friend, but dementia eventually drained all of her memories.

“She Had Holes in Her Memory” is a tattered quilt with photos from Moore’s friend’s estate. Moore said she is drawn to old, forgotten items in general, not just for this piece. Some people might call these items junk, but to her they are beautiful pieces waiting to be reclaimed and repurposed.

“I enjoy the challenge of repurposing and redefining these found objects into visual narratives,” Moore said.