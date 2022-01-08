Artists, friends since three, showing their art at Florence's University Place Gallery

FLORENCE, S.C. — Maria Britton and Stephanie Imbeau have known each other since, well, a while.
“We’ve been friends since we were like 3,” Britton said Friday as she worked to get her exhibit installed at Francis Marion University’s University Place Gallery.
“We’re going to have to play dress up later,” Imbeau said as the two laughed while they took a break from installing their art. As the two stood side by side their smiles shone throw their masks.
Part of Britton’s work involved her and an assistant using steam machines to remove wrinkles from some fabric forms hung on the wall.
“It’s a bunch of recent work, so from the past couple of years I’ve done a lot of works on old bed sheets that are patterned. I’ve made a couple different bodies of work,” Britton said as she worked her steamer and other hand to remove wrinkles.
“These are called draperies and they just fit over these wooden wall mounts underneath. These three are draperies and one is a soft painting over there,” Britton said. “I brought in a little papier mache sculpture as well.”
Britton, who likes to sew, said she started collecting the vintage sheets toward the end of college and then incorporated them into her painting.
“Eventually I started getting more into sewing,” she said.
The thrift-store finds, she said, are less expensive to purchase and the patterns easier to find than in newer linens. And the history of the sheets comes as a bonus.
“People lived on them, dreamed on them. The fabric holds memories and wrinkles, which is what we’re trying to work out now,” she said as she steamed on.
“I don’t really like to interpret the work for other people. I like for them to interpret the work for themselves,” she said. “I think there is something about elevating methods of making that are associated more with women’s work. Elevating that to a status that is considered higher art.”
While Britton worked to remove wrinkles from her art, Imbeau showcased hers.
“Yeah, I’m taking all of Maria’s wrinkles,” Imbeau said as as the two laughed.
“I enjoy the sort of inherent flaws in materials like cracks in porcelain, folds in cardboard, wrinkles in plastic or even paper,” Imbeau said. “Just a sort of substance that gives to something and nods at the elevation of the fragile or overlooked.”
“The wrinkles aren’t necessarily something I think about but the cracks in porcelain for sure. I’ll follow those and they will dictate the overall form or direction of the piece,” Imbeau said. To her side was a collection of her porcelain works in shadow boxes.
Imbeau’s large installation is made of cardboard boxes.
“This is called shifting security on home,” she said. “All these boxes you see are individual panels that fit together and fit in five suitcase-sized containers and the originally aesthetic of it came from me thinking about adobe villages and organically growing communities of the American Southwest.”
The work consists of sewn-together cardboard panels that seem to flow out of a wall and curve around and into the gallery.
Imbeau, a Florence native who now lives in Berlin, said the idea of the boxes came to her through her travels.
“Over time, moving overseas, coming back and forth, learning the reality of being able to take stuff and take it with you made me think much more and focus much more on the individually containable objects you can carry and pack away,” Imbeau said.
Some of her other art is also boxed — shadow boxed and not cardboard boxed. And that art would be her porcelain pieces.
“I really thought I was going to attach them to fabric, and it kept not working, and eventually I gave in to shadow boxes. I thought shadow boxes hopefully would end up echoing the cardboard,” Imbeau said.
That decision happened three weeks before the scheduled opening so Friday she still had work to do on the final assemblage of the shadow boxes.
Both artists’ lives have taken different paths since growing up in Florence. For a while they both lived in New York but that eventually changed.
“I have lived in Germany for five years;, my parents still live in Florence. It’s really cool to have an exhibition with Maria since we grew up together,” Imbeau said. “We’ve done our own things and lived our own lives but these moments of coming back together have been really nice.”
The exhibit runs Jan. 11-Feb. 25.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News’ newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.