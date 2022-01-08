Artists, friends since three, showing their art at Florence's University Place Gallery

“Eventually I started getting more into sewing,” she said.

The thrift-store finds, she said, are less expensive to purchase and the patterns easier to find than in newer linens. And the history of the sheets comes as a bonus.

“People lived on them, dreamed on them. The fabric holds memories and wrinkles, which is what we’re trying to work out now,” she said as she steamed on.

“I don’t really like to interpret the work for other people. I like for them to interpret the work for themselves,” she said. “I think there is something about elevating methods of making that are associated more with women’s work. Elevating that to a status that is considered higher art.”

While Britton worked to remove wrinkles from her art, Imbeau showcased hers.

“Yeah, I’m taking all of Maria’s wrinkles,” Imbeau said as as the two laughed.

“I enjoy the sort of inherent flaws in materials like cracks in porcelain, folds in cardboard, wrinkles in plastic or even paper,” Imbeau said. “Just a sort of substance that gives to something and nods at the elevation of the fragile or overlooked.”