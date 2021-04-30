Artists value their works for different reasons

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Visitors to the 2021 ArtFields in Lake City have had the opportunity to view artwork from 12 Southeastern states in all shapes, sizes, art mediums and subjects.
Some make political statements while others are fanciful and whimsical. Some are for sale and others not. The pieces come with a wide range of price tags from hundreds to thousands of dollars.
Edward Rice of North Augusta, South Carolina, said he started selling his artwork at the age of 15. His small drawings were priced at $5.
“Over the past half century, my prices have risen,” Rice said.
Rice’s entry, “Unnamed,” in this year’s ArtFields competition is for sale for $48,000, making it the highest-priced entry that is for sale. The oil on canvas is 45 x 87 inches.
“I am 68 years old and have been a full-time artist my entire life,” Rice said. "I began drawing lessons at age 6, so my interest goes way back. This is my sixth year of entering ArtFields, although I have not been able to ever attend the event. The inspiration for “Unnamed "came from a book I recently read, "Slavery By Another Name" by Douglas A Blackmon. The book chronicled the horror of post-Civil War forced labor in U.S. I wanted to make my own statement about this, thus: "Unnamed" (much like Lin Manuel Miranda created "Hamilton" after reading Ron Chernow's book).”
In his artist statement hanging next to his art piece in The ROB in Lake City, Rice says: “Recently my goal has been to create paintings that seem valid for our time. I began ‘Unnamed” in August 2019 …One image in the book particularly appalled me — an image of a man tied to a pickaxe and left in the dirt like a sacrificial animal. The faded image was only two inches across. My idea was to bring the reality of this horror to a larger audience, and present the image larger than life (seven feet across) like a religious painting from the past, by transposing the photographic image into the power of the language of painting.”
Rice was born in 1953 in Augusta, Georgia, and raised in North Augusta. The artist is the recipient of a South Carolina Arts Commission Artist Fellowship, a National Endowment for the Arts / Southern Arts Federation Regional Fellowship, and the Elizabeth O'Neil Verner Governor's Award.
His paintings have been included in exhibitions at Babcock Galleries, New York; Gerald Peters Gallery, Santa Fe; Heath Gallery, Atlanta; among numerous others.
His work is housed in many permanent collections from the Gibbes Museum of Art, Charleston, to the Georgia Museum of Art, Athens, Georgia, to the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, New Orleans, Louisiana, and others.
Jeribai Andrew-Jaja’s self-portrait titled Black Metamorphosis: “My Melanin Journey” is another piece of artwork in the competition that is for sale. The artist from Louisville, Kentucky, has put a price of $35,000 on this piece. He said it is part of a life series.
“It is my life,” he said.
Andrew-Jaja said he plans to continue to create another piece next year. He said the same person doesn’t necessarily have to purchase every piece in the series. He said because this is about his life, it has a great value to him.
Andrew-Jaja has been working as a professional artist since 2015.
His portrait hangs in Top Notch Boutique.
Ashton Ludden’s “Wooly Bully,” priced at $150 and hanging in the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, reportedly sold in the first day of the nine-day ArtFields. The piece is copper engraving with an aquatint.
“I absolutely priced it, and most of my work, so most viewers could afford it,” Ludden said. “I also do not create art to make money (although, that's ideal, right?) as I believe once that is the goal, it can sacrifice the integrity of the work. My work is meant to live outside of my studio. In the past, I have found when I am too precious with my work and price it at what I think my time was ‘worth,’ I end up with the work myself. And that's not the point. And, I fortunately have a job on the side that I am dependent on for my finances, which brings me freedom to price my work lower to be more accessible to more people.”
Ludden said, “The typical rule of thumb is to set your hourly rate, keep track of your work hours plus your materials, and then plus some extra. But in the end, I just look at the work and think, what is fair and at what price are people realistically able to purchase this? The labor of the artwork is finished, and I don't need to make up for my time because I enjoyed creating it. I basically make sure I'm not ‘losing’ money, unless it's for a cause or donation. Fortunately, I primarily work in printmaking, which means I can easily share one artwork with many people through the multiple. But in such a way that keeps the integrity of uniqueness (because every print is hand-printed).”
She said this allows her to offer work at a more affordable price to people, because it's like pricing a single painting, but divided into many unique copies of the edition size.
“This is valuable to me because I understand many people love artwork, but also many do not have the budget for expensive pieces,” she said. “Therefore, my work can access a wider audience through the multiple. All that being said I do not undervalue my skill and talent for what I create. I just get more out of artmaking when I know it will bring joy and awareness to others, and that is worth more to me than the money.”
Ludden is a visual artist living and working in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“I primarily create works that promote conversations about our relationship to wildlife,” Ludden said. “I studied printmaking specifically in college, and engraving is my medium of choice, yet I also do sign painting, dabble in mural work, a little bit of ceramics, and I've recently been playing with found/salvaged plastics and creating large weavings from those. My day job is working at our local Trader Joe's helping with sign painting and mural work, but a new project has come into focus with my husband and I opening a community artist space with studios, small community print shop, and gallery/event/work space in Knoxville.”
“I always knew I would grow up to be an artist — or alternatively — a veterinarian, which makes sense with my passion for wildlife,” Ludden said. “I have always drawn many animals around me since I was very young. I took as many art classes as I possibly could in school. When I got to college and decided I wanted to continue studying art, I started out studying engraving from master firearms and jewelry engravers. Then, I was introduced to printmaking and fell in love with the process and continued to study printmaking into graduate school at University of Tennessee.”