Artists value their works for different reasons

“It is my life,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew-Jaja said he plans to continue to create another piece next year. He said the same person doesn’t necessarily have to purchase every piece in the series. He said because this is about his life, it has a great value to him.

Andrew-Jaja has been working as a professional artist since 2015.

His portrait hangs in Top Notch Boutique.

Ashton Ludden’s “Wooly Bully,” priced at $150 and hanging in the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, reportedly sold in the first day of the nine-day ArtFields. The piece is copper engraving with an aquatint.

“I absolutely priced it, and most of my work, so most viewers could afford it,” Ludden said. “I also do not create art to make money (although, that's ideal, right?) as I believe once that is the goal, it can sacrifice the integrity of the work. My work is meant to live outside of my studio. In the past, I have found when I am too precious with my work and price it at what I think my time was ‘worth,’ I end up with the work myself. And that's not the point. And, I fortunately have a job on the side that I am dependent on for my finances, which brings me freedom to price my work lower to be more accessible to more people.”