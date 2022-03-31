Arts International festival returns to FMU campus April 9

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University will play host to the Arts International festival, a celebration of art and culture April 9.

The festival will take place on FMU's main campus from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Arts International will feature many performers, activities, cultural booths, food trucks, and arts and crafts vendors.

The SwampFox Grand Prix and Cardboard Regatta are staples of the Arts International Festival. The SwampFox Grand Prix is a pedal cart derby race, and the Cardboard Regatta is a boat race using boats made solely of cardboard and duct tape. Competitors are limited to FMU students, but anyone can enjoy the competition and cheer on the racers.

Domestic and international food vendors will bring the taste of Asian, Caribbean, Cuban, Greek, Indian, Italian and Spanish foods to festival goers. Regional artists demonstrating and selling their crafts will also be on hand.

Francis Marion University students and faculty will be among the performers and exhibitors at the festival. This will include performances by members of the Music Industry Ensemble, as well as presentations by FMU faculty that include genealogy, archeology and STEM demonstrations.

For more information on Arts International, check out the festival website at www.fmarion.edu/news/artsinternational, or visit the Arts International Facebook event page.