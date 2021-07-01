As locally owned banks are diminishing; First Reliance grows

FLORENCE, S.C. – Buy local, bank local, says F.R. “Rick” Saunders Jr., chief executive officer of First Reliance Bank.
For more than two decades, First Reliance Bank has provided banking services to the Florence community.
Born and raised in the Florence County, Saunders started his banking career at Pee Dee State Bank and remained there about 18 years.
In 1999, First Reliance Bank was founded with Saunders as CEO.
At the time, it was the only locally owned and operated bank in Florence.
With its headquarters at 2170 W. Palmetto St.in Florence, First Reliance now has 13 offices in the Carolinas. A second Florence office is at 411 Second Loop Road.
Saunders said it wasn’t until a company he was working for was sold to a much larger organization that he, his brother and good friend started having conversations to formulate in their minds what they wanted for their banking employees and customers. They concluded that their goal was to build a company that could deliver reliability and trust for the customer while offering a workplace that fostered growth and creativity, something that could best be accomplished with a local bank.
He said the three of them wanted to have a company that was a great place to work and a great place to invest.
“We have been passionate,” he said.
From their goals came the name Reliance, he said
Saunders said they were experienced bankers but inexperienced leaders. He said there was not a more perfect time for them to do this.
“We had good mentors,” he said.
“The economy was perfect; all the stars were aligned,” Saunders said.
He said everything fell into place; if it hadn’t, the support of Florence would not have happened.
First Reliance Bank was founded by Saunders, his brother, Paul, and friend Dale Porter with a group of stockholders.
Saunders said they all grew up in the community, and their customers trusted them.
At that time, there were 15 South Carolina-based banks, Saunders said. Only four remain, he said.
First Reliance Bank has nearly $830 million in assets with offices in the Midlands, Upstate, Pee Dee, Coastal and Lowcountry in South Carolina, as well as in the Winston-Salem and Charlotte areas of North Carolina.
The bank has 186 employees with 86 of those employees working at one of two Florence offices.
The bank does $120 million in business and consumer loans in Florence, Saunders said, and $275 million in residential loans. Saunders said $70 million of the residential loans was to first-time homeowners, and $48 million to 211 self-employed borrowers.
During COVID, Saunders said, First Reliance was the most profitable state-based bank in South Carolina.
Saunders said banking locally should have the same emphasis that is given to buying locally.
Saunders said in the last 30 to 40 years the industry has lost 68 percent of the local banks in South Carolina due to consolidation.
He said 60 percent of all small-business loans and 80 percent of agricultural lending is done by local banks.
“The bank’s purpose is to make the lives of our customers better,” Saunders said.
First Reliance also believes in giving back to the communities it serves, Saunders said. Before COVID, its employees in Florence were giving 500 volunteer hours to the community. He said the bank gives one percent of its net profits to charities. Some of those charities are United Way, Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scouts, and Alzheimer's organizations.
Education is high on the bank’s list of community activities. Saunders said bank employees go into the public schools to teach students how to save and manage money. He said it is interesting to see how many people don’t know how to manage money.
Saunders leads by example.
He has served as a member of the McLeod Foundation Board of Trustees, as director of the Advisory Board for the McLeod Foundation, as a member of the Florence Chamber of Commerce Board, the S.C. Chamber of Commerce Board, the Independent Banks of South Carolina Board, the South Carolina Bankers Association Community Bankers Council and the Advisory Board for the Business Education Program for Florence School District One.
He also has served as a board member of the local chapter of Young Life Ministries and served on the Advisory Board for the Florence Easter Seals, the United Way of Florence Board and the Florence Rotary Club.
He is a member of the Florence Baptist Temple, the S.C. Bankers Association Legislative Committee, First Reliance Board of Directors and First Reliance BancShares.
He and his wife, Tiffany, were instrumental in starting Reagan’s Promise, a philanthropic program that advocates for adoption and provides educational resources and an established fund for those interested in public adoption.
“I am a believer in that we all have a duty to give back,” Saunders said.” I ask my employees are you a consumer or a contributor. I want First Reliance to be a contributor, a participant in Florence. I want everyone who touches this bank to be better because of it.”
He said larger national banks carry some of the same obligations for giving back. Saunders said there is a place for both national and community banks.
“We are probably the largest banking employer in Florence,” he said.
Saunders said First Reliance has been named a “Best Places to Work” company for 16 years through the South Carolina Chamber. He said the achievement is based on associate survey scores. Providing the optimum employee experience is the only way to make for optimum experience for your customers. Happy employees in turn create happy customers, he said.
“We want to make a difference to our customers,” Saunders said. “That is our primary focus. Every deposit that is taken in in Florence is loaned back out in Florence.”
“We have a 95 percent customer satisfaction rate,” he said.
“We want customers who say they are tired of banking with a big bank and want a local bank,” Saunders said.
He said it is important to grow, and as the market opportunity occurred, where voids existed in other communities for local banks, First Reliance filled those needs to serve customers who were hungry for a local bank experience.
“We can deliver higher quality banking as we grow,” he said.
Where a bank’s headquarters is located is usually where it makes most of its purchases, Saunders said. He said First Reliance and its employees both invest back into the Florence community and the Pee Dee.
“I feel very fortunate that I can still lead the bank after 22 years,” Saunders said.” It is a very humbling experience to me. My fear is to be like the other 75 percent of local banks that didn’t make it. The day I say I’m going to retire I want someone to carry on.”
Saunders said First Reliance is always trying to find ways to stay relevant and independent.
With the decline in locally owned banks, it is difficult to start up new ones, Saunders said. He said only two have been started in the last decade. It is too expensive these days, he said.
“I would love for my legacy to be that people I’ve touched will remember my help,” he said.
He said he might be naive not to focus more on dollars and cents, but he had rather focus on helping make the lives of his customers better in some way.
“Since 1983, I’ve never had one day that I haven’t enjoyed what I do, not one regret, not one moment that I wanted to do anything else,” Saunders said.
However, he said, “I do wish I could have some do-overs.”
For his business leadership, his devotion and support of the Florence community, Saunders has been recognized with numerous awards over the years, including the Entrepreneur Award by Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Educational Foundation in 2016, Business Man of the Year in 2007 by the Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Ernest and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2007. He also received the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest honor given to a civilian.
Saunders said what keeps him up at night, and is his biggest fear, is not having the ability to grow a business that earns the right to stay independent beyond his leadership.