As locally owned banks are diminishing; First Reliance grows

During COVID, Saunders said, First Reliance was the most profitable state-based bank in South Carolina.

Saunders said banking locally should have the same emphasis that is given to buying locally.

Saunders said in the last 30 to 40 years the industry has lost 68 percent of the local banks in South Carolina due to consolidation.

He said 60 percent of all small-business loans and 80 percent of agricultural lending is done by local banks.

“The bank’s purpose is to make the lives of our customers better,” Saunders said.

First Reliance also believes in giving back to the communities it serves, Saunders said. Before COVID, its employees in Florence were giving 500 volunteer hours to the community. He said the bank gives one percent of its net profits to charities. Some of those charities are United Way, Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scouts, and Alzheimer's organizations.

Education is high on the bank’s list of community activities. Saunders said bank employees go into the public schools to teach students how to save and manage money. He said it is interesting to see how many people don’t know how to manage money.

Saunders leads by example.