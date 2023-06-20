FLORENCE, S.C. — Residents of buildings owned by the Florence Housing Authority say the buildings need more care, and members of the Board of Commissioners agree.

Marilyn Dorsey, a resident of Indigo Pointe Apartments, told the board Tuesday that the property managers at her building constantly ignore the problems of their residents. Board Chair Douglas Hawkins said personal oversight from the board is coming.

“As a resident, I’m tired. I want to live in a decent place,” Dorsey said.

At Indigo Pointe, there have been at least six different property managers since 2018, and each has been unresponsive to the residents’ requests, according to Dorsey. She said many of the bathrooms and other facilities have been locked for years, and stolen or broken amenities go unreplaced or unfixed.

It feels like the property managers are saying to the residents, “Pay your rent and go home,” Dorsey said.

While the problems may be small on their own or for a short time, they are ignored and so pile up and become bigger problems, she said.

"I was number six to move in here. This was a beautiful, nice place to live," Dorsey said. "Now, I hate to come home. I hate to come here."

Commissioner Jerrod Moultrie said he recently toured many of the authority’s properties, and they are also being neglected.

At Church Hill, Moultrie said, he saw the sewer coming out of an apartment with a children’s toy in the sewer, furniture littering a playground and other similar safety hazards.

“That should be unacceptable,” he said. “We need to figure out how to get with management so we can create policies and procedures to make sure those things don’t happen.”

Hawkins said he will soon be assigning board members to various properties to periodically ride through and note any problems they see.

But unless the board members actually go inside the properties and speak to the residents, they won't get the whole story, Dorsey said.

"A lot of these people don't have their children in the area. They're afraid, as seniors and regular apartments," she said.

Creekside Village update

Of the residents moved out of Creekside Village — the Housing Authority of Florence apartment building infested with mold — 47 are still in temporary housing, according to Deputy Director Jennifer Manning.

Environmental testing on the building is now complete, but remediation for the mold has not started yet, said Esperone Huggins, director of facilities management.

A & I Water and Fire Restoration were chosen to do the remediation, but have not yet submitted a cost estimate, Huggins said. Without the estimate, he has no way of determining how long the remediation process will take.

Finances

This year, the Housing Authority’s business activities have an “unfavorable balance” of roughly $200,000, according to Director of Finance Monica White. However, the financial records did show a “favorable balance” of around $11,000 for the month of April, she said.

Operating receipts were around $47,000 lower than expected, but expenses were roughly $36,000 under budget, White said.

She said these numbers are unaffected by the hotel rooms currently being rented for the former residents of Creekside Village.

To turn the authority’s finances around, the finance department has been looking at expenses and lowering them where possible, according to White. She said the amount of money being spent on office supplies, raw materials, salaries, benefits and other costs were “reduced drastically.”

The Housing Authority of Florence received capital fund management fees in June, which will help to balance out the budget, White said.

“If we keep doing the things that we’re doing, we’ll be just fine,” she said. “We need to establish that culture and maintain it throughout the fiscal year.”

Other business

The Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners also took a number of other actions at the Tuesday meeting:

Minutes from 10 previous meetings have yet to be approved by the board. Members unanimously voted to table them again until they could make further corrections.

The allowance for utilities was unanimously approved. The allowances are used to set rent.

An annual review of the authority’s five-year plan was approved by all but Moultrie, who abstained.