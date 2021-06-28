Ashley Christenbury sworn in as Florence Rotary Club president

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Rotary Club will have a new leader beginning July 1.
The club held its swearing in ceremony for new officers Monday afternoon at Victor's.
Ashley Christenbury will serve as president, Derek Hemmingson as past president, Blake Branham as president elect, Taylor Hucks as secretary and Tom Ewart as treasurer.
Matt Ethridge will serve as sergeant at arms, Jean Leatherman as the leader of programs and Holly Beaumier as bulletin editor.
Jarrod Tippins will serve as club service I, Bruce Boyd as club service II, Katie Wilcox as community service I, Irby Wilson as community service II.
Jane Huggins will serve as international service leader, George Stukes as foundation leader and Rick Favaloro as vocational services leader.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
