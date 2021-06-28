 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashley Christenbury sworn in as Florence Rotary Club president
0 Comments

Ashley Christenbury sworn in as Florence Rotary Club president

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ashley Christenbury

Ashley Christenbury will serve as the Florence Rotary Club's president for the 2021-2022 year.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Rotary Club will have a new leader beginning July 1.

The club held its swearing in ceremony for new officers Monday afternoon at Victor's.

Ashley Christenbury will serve as president, Derek Hemmingson as past president, Blake Branham as president elect, Taylor Hucks as secretary and Tom Ewart as treasurer. 

Matt Ethridge will serve as sergeant at arms, Jean Leatherman as the leader of programs and Holly Beaumier as bulletin editor.

Jarrod Tippins will serve as club service I, Bruce Boyd as club service II, Katie Wilcox as community service I, Irby Wilson as community service II.

Jane Huggins will serve as international service leader, George Stukes as foundation leader and Rick Favaloro as vocational services leader. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert