Ashley Christenbury to compete in Dancing For Our Future Stars
featured

Sixth in a series

FLORENCE – The School Foundation board has decided to postpone its Dancing for Our Future Stars event, scheduled for Sept.14, because of COVID-19. More than 800 guests attend this event each year, and the foundation is not willing to put anyone at risk of contracting the virus.

The event has been rescheduled for March 24, 2022, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center (SiMT) on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.  

One of the 10 “celebrity dancers” is Ashley Christenbury.

Christenbury will be dancing with Yancey Stokes.

Christenbury is a business development officer at First Bank. She and her husband, Kyle, have a 5-year old daughter, Jayden, and a 6-month old son, Liam. They are also the parents of a Labradoodle named Jake. They are members at the Florence Baptist Temple.

Christenbury says she doesn’t have a favorite song, as she loves all types of music; country music is her favorite. Most people don’t know that she loves to sing karaoke, and “Fancy” by Reba McEntire is her favorite to sing.  

Stokes is a purchasing team manager with American Honda Motors. His wife, Stephanie, is a paralegal with the Dusenbury & Bailey Law Firm, and they are the parents of three “supportive” children and grandparents of two “spoiled” granddaughters.  

His favorite song is “The Next Time I Fall” by Peter Cetera, as this is the first song he danced to with his wife. His favorite hobby is spending time at the lake with his family. One thing most people do not know about him is he was the Pee Dee Pride hockey mascot.

He is honored to support such a wonderful foundation that supports the youth in the community. Stokes knows the importance of a quality education, as all three of his children attended Florence One Schools.  

Christenbury recently took time to answer questions.

Q. Who is your dance partner, and is your dance style and song?

A. My dance partner is Yancey Stokes, and he works at Honda. We are dancing the jive to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift.

Q. What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for Our Future Stars?

A.  I was nervous about it but excited for the opportunity to help a great organization.

[She also said when asked to be a celebrity dancer, her first thoughts were “Make sure there’s a dancer tall enough for me, and there is no way I can tell Mindy and Debbie no!”]

Q. Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A. The School Foundation does so much for FSD1 which in turn helps our community and business development. I enjoy giving back to the community, especially any opportunity that impacts kids.

Q. Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A. No

Q. Do you have any prior dance training?

A. No. I like to line dance at weddings.

Q. How would you describe your dancing ability?

A. Not great – I enjoy it though.

Q. What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A. Meeting new people – my partner, dance competitors and dancers.

Q. What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A. Rescheduling the event due to COVID. I’ve had a baby since then so things have changed. I have been able to work it out, though.

Q. What is your greatest fear about competing?

A. Falling or forgetting my steps.

Q. Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A. Oh, yes. Dancing is not easy. I definitely have more appreciation for dancers and their hard work.

Q. Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A. Very competitive. It would be an honor to win the competition.

Q. What do your co-workers, friends and family think about you dancing in the competition?

A. They are excited about the opportunity to see me dance.

Q. Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A. That you can’t see the audience when on stage and to act like they are not there. BUT – I know 800 people are out there!

Q. What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A. Through time in various boards and committees in the community.

Q. What are your hobbies?

A. I love Clemson football, cruising, shopping and spending time with my family.

Couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.

EDITOR'S NOTE

Even though The School Foundation has rescheduled its Dancing for Our Future Stars event from Sept.14 to March 24 because of COVID-19, the show will go on with the Morning News's spotlights on the 10 celebrity dancers. This series had already started before the postponement. Look for it continue through the end.

