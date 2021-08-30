Ashley Christenbury to compete in Dancing For Our Future Stars

His favorite song is “The Next Time I Fall” by Peter Cetera, as this is the first song he danced to with his wife. His favorite hobby is spending time at the lake with his family. One thing most people do not know about him is he was the Pee Dee Pride hockey mascot.

He is honored to support such a wonderful foundation that supports the youth in the community. Stokes knows the importance of a quality education, as all three of his children attended Florence One Schools.

Christenbury recently took time to answer questions.

Q. Who is your dance partner, and is your dance style and song?

A. My dance partner is Yancey Stokes, and he works at Honda. We are dancing the jive to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift.

Q. What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for Our Future Stars?

A. I was nervous about it but excited for the opportunity to help a great organization.

[She also said when asked to be a celebrity dancer, her first thoughts were “Make sure there’s a dancer tall enough for me, and there is no way I can tell Mindy and Debbie no!”]