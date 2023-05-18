FLORENCE, S.C. — Asset Technology Group recently cut the ribbon to officially join the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Bill Lynch, owner of Asset Technology Group, surrounded by family, friends and chamber ambassadors, cut the ribbon welcoming him to the chamber.

Lynch began his business in 2005 to develop Asset Technology Group to provide fast, friendly, and highly responsive managed IT services for businesses and municipalities.

"Most business owners find managing and protecting technology to be quite a challenge. ATG takes on all those IT tasks and issues so business owners can get back to what matters most — running their business. Asset Technology Group provides 24/7 support and pro-active maintenance offers peace of mind," according to the Chamber

Their services address multiple tiers of an IT system that include managed firewalls, network security, backup and disaster recovery, email and spam protection, VoIP, website design, hardware, software, and more. With security paramount, they work hard to protect networks and provide a layered approach with proven solutions and measurable results.

Asset Technology Group is located at 213 S. Main St., Darlington — business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The business also has a 24/7 line for client emergencies.

Their website is https://www.assettg.com/. They can also be found on Facebook, LinkedIn, & Instagram. Their phone number is 843-868-3001.