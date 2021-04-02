Athletic Cheer Force opens during pandemic with competition success

FLORENCE, S.C. — Athletic Cheer Force gym, at 1506 S. Meadors Farm Road in Florence, opened during COVID, making its start up a challenge. Nevertheless, its competitive cheer teams have met with success.
Athletic Cheer Force offers competitive cheering and recreational tumbling classes for ages 3 to college age.
Owner Alexandra Devlin said the opportunity presented itself to own her own business, and she acted on her dream. Devlin said she had just graduated from nursing school when the opportunity presented itself in May 2020.
“I have wanted to do this since I was a child,” Devlin said. “I have had the name (of the gym) picked out since I was 10 years old.”
Devlin said that during a pandemic didn’t seem like the ideal time to be opening a business but doors kept opening.
“I prayed about it and one door after another opened,” she said. “It has been challenging for sure.”
Devlin said it was difficult opening during a pandemic, especially with social distancing. She said there were times when parents couldn’t watch a competition in person. They would have to wait outside until their child’s team performed. Some events had to be done virtually, she said.
Devlin and her team have met with some success.
Devlin said she hoped for 40 students in competitive cheering and now has 116 competitive athletes. She said, “I wanted 40 recreational tumblers, and I have 100 recreational tumblers.”
“We compete all over the Southeast,” she said. “All our competitive teams received bids to either regional summit, D2 Summit in Disney World, US Finals or The One depending on eligibility requirements.”
D2 Summit Bids are events where cheer teams can obtain a bid to the end-of-the year all-star cheerleading events designed for gyms.
“All our teams have qualified and accepted,” she said. “We are taking three teams to summit.”
She said her gym has a total of eight cheer teams.
“Our Youth 1 team for 12 and under students is number 1 in the Southeast out of hundreds of teams,” Devlin said.
Devlin said she is proud of her students and their accomplishments. She said some of her students had never cheered before. She said they all have accomplished a lot in a short period of time.
The Junior 1 Prep received Paid Bid to US Finals; Youth 1 and Mini 1 received paid bids to Max Out Nationals in Myrtle Beach.
Devlin said she created the first-ever Open Team in the Pee Dee Region. The Air Force 1 is ranked first in the region and second in the Southeast for Open Teams. Open teams are for retired cheerleaders and coaches, Devlin said.
She said all her teams have aviation names.
Season 2 All-star tryouts for competitive cheer teams are May 22. The tryouts determine the student’s level of ability.
“We find a spot for everyone,” she said.
Devlin said recreational tumbling classes are for fun and give the students an environment of support. These students advance at their own level from beginner to advanced tumblers. Tumbling classes are once a week. Tumbling registration is year-round for any age, starting at three years of age.
Devlin said she coached 17 seasons competitively in Columbia before moving to a gym in Florence where she started coaching.
“I’ve been coaching since I was 16 years old,” Devlin said.
Working with Devlin is Lanell Timmons, who is the all-stars director and teaches tumbling.
“He is my right hand,” she said.
Devlin has a staff of nine.
“All coaches are USASF certified,” Devlin said. “We invest in our coaches not only for the safety of athletes but because we invest for them to continuously learn and be able to coach at their highest potential.”
The business is owned by Devlin and her husband, Ryan. Devlin is also a nurse a McLeod Regional Medical Center.