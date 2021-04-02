Athletic Cheer Force opens during pandemic with competition success

Devlin said she hoped for 40 students in competitive cheering and now has 116 competitive athletes. She said, “I wanted 40 recreational tumblers, and I have 100 recreational tumblers.”

“We compete all over the Southeast,” she said. “All our competitive teams received bids to either regional summit, D2 Summit in Disney World, US Finals or The One depending on eligibility requirements.”

D2 Summit Bids are events where cheer teams can obtain a bid to the end-of-the year all-star cheerleading events designed for gyms.

“All our teams have qualified and accepted,” she said. “We are taking three teams to summit.”

She said her gym has a total of eight cheer teams.

“Our Youth 1 team for 12 and under students is number 1 in the Southeast out of hundreds of teams,” Devlin said.

Devlin said she is proud of her students and their accomplishments. She said some of her students had never cheered before. She said they all have accomplished a lot in a short period of time.

The Junior 1 Prep received Paid Bid to US Finals; Youth 1 and Mini 1 received paid bids to Max Out Nationals in Myrtle Beach.