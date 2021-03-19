Attempt to serve warrant ends with two dead at Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Attempts to serve two fugitive warrants at an Interstate 95 and US 52 motel ended with two people dead, though no law enforcement officers fired their weapons.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies working with the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force went to the Suburban Inn and Suits to serve the warrants.

When they "knocked and announced" they heard two gunshots from within the room, said sheriff's office Maj. Mike Nunn.

At that point the decision was made to pull back and call out the county's SWAT team before anyone made entry to the room

Nunn said when deputies entered the room they found two people dead.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye has requested SLED handle the crime scene and investigate the incident, though it is not an "officer involved shooting," Nunn said.

Nunn said the Florence County Coroner's office is on the scene.

Nunn said he couldn't release information on the warrants at this point as that could identify the victims and couldn't indicate if the victims were Florence area residents or from out of the area.