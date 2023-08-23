FLORENCE, S.C. -- An attempted Tara Village traffic stop Aug. 18 ended with the arrest of three people along with the seizure of guns and drugs.

The incident started at 5 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a car for a moving violation -- window tint -- and the car failed to stop, according to a release from the agency.

"The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the deputy's blue light," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release.

The car stopped at 909 Pitty Pat Drive, the driver ran into the house and a child jumped from the car, fell, got back up and then ran into the house.

A short time later deputies located the driver, Arthur Lee Gregg Jr., inside the house.

"While inside the house, deputies could smell the odor or marijuana and discovered other illegal narcotics and weapons in plain view. A search warrant was later obtained for the residence which uncovered a large amount of illegal narcotics and four weapons (three pistols and one AR-15 rifle), one of which was stolen," Nunn wrote in the release.

Deputies arrested Arthur Lee Gregg, 29, of 2494 Easy Street, Effingham, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, reckless driving, child endangerment and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

Deputies also arrested Derek Christopher Gregg, 28, of 909 Pitty Pat Drive and charged him with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $45,000 bond.

Deputies also arrested Deloris Ann Taylor, 57, of 909 Pitty Pat Drive and charged her with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stole pistol. She is current free on $35,000 bond.