Audit says Johnsonville uses water and sewer system to stay afloat

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The city of Johnsonville relies on its water and sewer operations to keep the city financially afloat and plans to keep doing so.
Grant Davis, a certified professional accountant from Mauldin and Jenkins in Columbia, presented the city's financial audit at the monthly city council meeting held Tuesday evening.
He essentially split the city's finances into two components: governmental operations (parks, street cleaning, police, courts, administration) and its water and sewer business.
Davis' presentation indicated that the city's sewer fund had essentially loaned the city's general fund money in the 2019-2020 fiscal year when the general fund didn't have enough cash in it.
Davis said the city had budgeted to receive roughly $800,000 in revenue but actually received just over $1 million in revenues from property and local option sales taxes, services like sanitation and business licenses, and franchise fees. He added that the city had planned to spend roughly $1.15 million but had actually spent $1.18 million.
"The general fund essentially budgeted to use fund balance in fiscal year 20," Davis said. "And it did that. In [fiscal year] 2019, we had a deficit ... of $355,000 and this year, we have a deficit of $528,000. So, $173,000 was added to that total, which was less than in 2019."
Davis said he had discussed with Jim Smith, the city's administrator, the need to work to eliminate the debt owed by its general fund to its water and sewer funds and to develop a surplus of funds in the general fund for a rainy day.
There was some discussion at the meeting about the difficulty of accomplishing this goal.
The most immediately available option is to raise property taxes. But this is a non-starter for three reasons.
One, Act 388 of the South Carolina General Assembly limits how much a governmental entity can raise property taxes. In Johnsonville's case, this would result in an increase of less than $10,000 in revenues. There has been some push from local governments to get the General Assembly to review this bill but those efforts have not yet been successful.
Two, raising property taxes in the middle of an economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to combat its spread, would likely not be politically palatable for the voters in Johnsonville.
And third, raising property taxes could make the city less competitive in the race for economic development projects.
Another option is to reduce the amount spent by the city. This is also politically unpalatable because the city's largest expense is payroll. And hell hath no fury like a laid-off city employee heading to the ballot box on election day.
Davis also reminded the city council of a South Carolina Supreme Court case in which the city of Columbia's use of its water and sewer funds to fund its general fund was found to be unconstitutional because the city used those funds without maintaining the system.
Smith spoke about a third option during his speaking time at the council meeting: gradually raising the water and sewer rates in the city to provide more funding for the general fund but also maintaining the newly upgraded system.