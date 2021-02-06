Audit says Johnsonville uses water and sewer system to stay afloat

Davis said he had discussed with Jim Smith, the city's administrator, the need to work to eliminate the debt owed by its general fund to its water and sewer funds and to develop a surplus of funds in the general fund for a rainy day.

There was some discussion at the meeting about the difficulty of accomplishing this goal.

The most immediately available option is to raise property taxes. But this is a non-starter for three reasons.

One, Act 388 of the South Carolina General Assembly limits how much a governmental entity can raise property taxes. In Johnsonville's case, this would result in an increase of less than $10,000 in revenues. There has been some push from local governments to get the General Assembly to review this bill but those efforts have not yet been successful.

Two, raising property taxes in the middle of an economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to combat its spread, would likely not be politically palatable for the voters in Johnsonville.

And third, raising property taxes could make the city less competitive in the race for economic development projects.