Auditor: Darlington County should centralize finances

—DARLINGTON, S.C. — The auditing firm of Mauldin & Jenkins CPA urged Darlington County Council to centralize its financial documents during Monday’s regular meeting.

—Grant Davis presented the county’s 2021 audit report at the Monday meeting.

“I first started auditing the county in 2015, and there were 15 findings that year. That is as bad as it can get. I have been doing this for 10 years and have never had a client that has had 15 findings in a single year, Davis said.

In 2015, there were 12 material weaknesses and three significant deficiencies in internal controls. In 2016, that number dropped to 12 deficiencies. In 2017, it went to nine. In 2018, the number fell to two. From 2019 to 2021 it has been zero.

Althoughthere have been no findings in the past three years, Davis recommended the county have a centralized process and control structure when the county takes in money.

It would be easier to have a comprehensive policy that anyone could follow along with knowing what to do concerning accounting and finance, he said.