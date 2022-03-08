Auditor: Darlington County should centralize finances

—DARLINGTON, S.C. — The auditing firm of Mauldin & Jenkins CPA urged Darlington County Council to centralize its financial documents during Monday’s regular meeting.
—Grant Davis presented the county’s 2021 audit report at the Monday meeting.
“I first started auditing the county in 2015, and there were 15 findings that year. That is as bad as it can get. I have been doing this for 10 years and have never had a client that has had 15 findings in a single year, Davis said.
In 2015, there were 12 material weaknesses and three significant deficiencies in internal controls. In 2016, that number dropped to 12 deficiencies. In 2017, it went to nine. In 2018, the number fell to two. From 2019 to 2021 it has been zero.
Althoughthere have been no findings in the past three years, Davis recommended the county have a centralized process and control structure when the county takes in money.
It would be easier to have a comprehensive policy that anyone could follow along with knowing what to do concerning accounting and finance, he said.
A resolution was passed allowing the Darlington County Historical Commission and Museum to serve as the Darlington County 250 committee.
The Darlington County 250 committee will commemorate South Carolina’s involvement in the American Revolution. The state has asked all counties to form committees to display how local communities were involved and impacted by the American Revolution. In 2026, it will be 250 years since the American Revolution.
This program hopes to enhance historical tourism opportunities in Darlington County.
Florence-Darlington Technical College has partnered with Darlington County to have EMT training programs for students. The city will hire four to six people to have on-the-job training. Darlington hopes to train these individuals and have them work for the city.
In other action:
—Clay Parker was appointed to the alcohol and drug citizen advisory committee.
—Andy Rheaurk was appointed to the Board of Fire Control. He will replace Lucas Reed who stepped down because he was elected to be on the Darlington County School Board.
—Ashley Flowers and Leah Raja were re-appointed to the tax advisory committee.
—A bid was accepted to relocate the staff parking lot driveway at Darlington library.
—A bid was accepted for a fire and security system replacement at the Darlington and Hartsville branch.
—A bid was accepted to replace the roof on Society Hill Community Center. It is closed to the public for use. Once the roof is fixed, the community will be able to rent out the building.
—An agreement between H. B. Robinson Steam Electric Plant and Darlington County was accepted.
—The Recreation department has its information and applications online. This makes it easier for the working residents of Darlington. Flyers will continue to be put out for those who are not technologically savvy.
—Darlington codes and planning has become completely automated for people who want to pull a permit under general permitting. It makes it easier for contractors to pay for a permit.
—The Darlington courthouse has a drive through. The drive through has been used by more than 9,000 people.
—Courthouse construction is still continuing. Steel will be erected in March.
—The communication cell tower issue that was sent for special hearing will be scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Grand Jury Room.
The next county council meeting will be April 4.