Author bases book on life after car wreck

LAKE CITY – Linda Crosby has written a book, “The Day My Life Changed,” about her life-altering car accident.

Crosby said writing the book has been therapeutic. It was released in July.

She begins her book by asking have you ever had an event that changed your life forever through no fault of your own, an event that made you totally dependent on others.

Crosby’s life-altering event happened one sunny day on the way to take her niece to a doctor’s appointment. At an intersection in Lake City, a car came out of nowhere and hit her car on the driver’s side.

From that day forward, Crosby said her life has been filled with constant pain. She has become completely disabled. Her disability comes from chronic nerve pain. As a consequence, she has also suffered from severe depression and attempted suicide.

Crosby says in the book she has learned that life can be fleeting. With a deep faith in God, we can endure anything and events are put in our life for a reason, sometimes to make us take stock where we are and to realize change is needed.

The book is about her journey of healing, coping, accepting, appreciating life and finding faith.

Crosby’s boyfriend at the time of the accident has now become her husband and caretaker.

She tells how he has been her “rock,” her support through everything. She writes about their relationship and how he takes care of her. He, too, has had some medical issues.

Crosby said in November 2020 she corresponded with a dietitian on Facebook who told her she thought writing down her thoughts in a book would be therapeutic. The dietitian’s sister, a published author, became Crosby’s writing coach. Crosby said she took a creative writing course but had never written a book.

It has been very therapeutic, she said. Crosby said at first she was hesitant about sharing her story because she is normally a very private person.

The book was written during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Crosby hopes it will help others facing insurmountable challenges navigate through them.

The book was published by Dorrance Publishing Company and is print on demand. The book is dedicated to her husband, Roy Harrison Crosby.

“I couldn’t ask for a better product,” she said. “I am very happy with it.”

Crosby is looking for ways to spread the word about her book. She said it is available from Amazon, barnesandnoble.com and Walmart.com. It retails for $14 and an ebook is $9. Crosby said she plans an audio book in the future.

“I hope to make a little money from the sale of the book,” she said. “We could use the income. We are both disabled and on a fixed income.”

“I know my book will encourage others and make a difference in their lives,” Crosby said.

She said if people take one thing from her book she hopes it is “through it all, life is still beautiful and goes on because I have God on my side.”