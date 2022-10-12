 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Autopsy: Timmonsville Victor White Road man was shot to death, burned

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- An unidentified man whose body was found on Victor White Road in rural Timmonsville died of gunshot wounds but was also set ablaze.

The body was found Saturday, Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said through a release on the body.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the autopsy the died from "multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to the body."

The coroner said his office is working to make a positive ID of the victim.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident should contact Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 421 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android telephones.

You don’t have to reveal your identity to leave information.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com or downloading the P3 Tips application on your Apple or Android device. You may also call 888-CRIME-SC.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

