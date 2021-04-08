 Skip to main content
Aynor woman killed in Marion County collision
Aynor woman killed in Marion County collision

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified a woman killed in collision Wednesday night.

Sonya Renee Brown, of Aynor died in a crash around 11 p.m. on U.S. 501 near Hwy 41, he said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee reported details on the collision Thursday.

A 2014 Freightliner box truck stuck-head on with Brown’s 2008 Nissan driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 501, Lee said.

The collision remained under investigation.

