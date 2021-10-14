Azalea Home and Garden Club plants it pink

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence park is now pinker than it used to be.
The Azalea Home and Garden Club of Florence held a ceremony Thursday evening to mark the planting of 50 pink tulips to raise awareness of breast cancer by planting the park pink. Planting the park pink is an initiative of the Garden Club of South Carolina.
The garden club encourages its member chapters to plant pink flowers during the month of October which is also known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
