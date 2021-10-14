 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Azalea Home and Garden Club plants it pink
0 Comments

Azalea Home and Garden Club plants it pink

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. —  A Florence park is now pinker than it used to be.

The Azalea Home and Garden Club of Florence held a ceremony Thursday evening to mark the planting of 50 pink tulips to raise awareness of breast cancer by planting the park pink. Planting the park pink is an initiative of the Garden Club of South Carolina.

The garden club encourages its member chapters to plant pink flowers during the month of October which is also known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Open carry ban on Florence City Council agenda

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate. On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert