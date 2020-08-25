B&B Produce aims to grow business in Marion

MARION, S.C. – Traveling along U.S. 501 to 124 Auction Rd. in Marion is a bright new spot to find fresh produce.

Baxley Howe, Brandon Baker and Josh Brown are the owners of B&B Produce and in just three months their business has grown to offer a variety of items from peaches, tomatoes, squash, zucchini, grapes, onions, bell peppers, watermelons, cantaloupes, and cucumbers. The stand also connects with local and regional businesses, selling pork skins, Uncle Jim’s Southern Honey, Revel’s BBQ Sauce, Day Day’s BBQ Sauce and Buddy’s BBQ Sauces along with fresh shrimp out of Georgetown.

“About three months ago we came up with the idea to open a produce stand,” Howe said. “We buy most of our stuff from the South Carolina Farmer’s Market. However, we like to buy as much as we can locally. We encourage more local farmers that have any kid of produce to be people we want to buy from.”

Howe said the stand offers a little bit of everything and looks forward to the Fall season to add more fruits and vegetables.

“Items do change week-to-week and we want to bring more farming to Marion,” Howe said. “We also have boiled peanuts that we do daily.”

Howe said the trio has worked hard to find a prime location.