Back Porch Barbecue wins 2021 Kickin' Chicken Wing and Chili Cookoff People's Choice award
Back Porch Barbecue wins 2021 Kickin' Chicken Wing and Chili Cookoff People's Choice award

Matthew Tranquill of the Morning News and Jay Lavinc, Les Echols and Kristin Nesmith of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce present Damon and Heather Kight with a plaque for winning the 2021 Kickin' Chicken People's Choice Award.

FLORENCE, S.C. – The final award winner from the 2021 Greater Florence Kickin' Chicken Wing and Chili Cookoff has been named. Damon and Heather Kight, husband and wife partners in the Back Porch Barbecue team, were presented with the people's choice award Monday morning at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce office. Ashley Johnson of Marion received a gift card for voting in the people's choice contest. 

