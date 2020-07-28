DARLINGTON, S.C. — A back-to-school backpack giveaway will be held Saturday in Darlington. 

The backpack giveaway will be hosted by the Refuge Outreach Ministry of the House of Refuge. 

The House of Refuge is a battered women's and children's shelter located in Darlington and founded in 2013. 

The giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Asset Technology Group, located at 213 S. Main St.

Masks and social distancing are required. 

For more information, call 843-624-3214 and press 1.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

