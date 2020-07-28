DARLINGTON, S.C. — A back-to-school backpack giveaway will be held Saturday in Darlington.
The backpack giveaway will be hosted by the Refuge Outreach Ministry of the House of Refuge.
The House of Refuge is a battered women's and children's shelter located in Darlington and founded in 2013.
The giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Asset Technology Group, located at 213 S. Main St.
Masks and social distancing are required.
For more information, call 843-624-3214 and press 1.
