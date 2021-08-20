Back-to-school bash scheduled for Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents have an opportunity to attend a back to school bash Saturday afternoon.

Cease Fire USA will sponsor the event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Oakland Avenue Plaza in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue.

The event will feature free food, music, speakers and other entertainment.

Other sponsors include Nubian Brothers, the Kingdom Living Temple, New Alpha Community Development Corporation, the Whitney M. Slater Foundation and the Florence Democracy Center.

The back-to-school bash is Cease Fire USA's second event in the Pee Dee. The organization held an anti-violence rally in Darlington in July.

For additional information, email Newalphacdc@gmail.com or CommunityCeaseFireUsa@gmail.com or call the Kingdom Living Temple at 843-799-0740.

