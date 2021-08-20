 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back-to-school bash scheduled for Saturday
0 Comments

Back-to-school bash scheduled for Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents have an opportunity to attend a back to school bash Saturday afternoon.

Cease Fire USA will sponsor the event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Oakland Avenue Plaza in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue. 

The event will feature free food, music, speakers and other entertainment. 

Other sponsors include Nubian Brothers, the Kingdom Living Temple, New Alpha Community Development Corporation, the Whitney M. Slater Foundation and the Florence Democracy Center. 

The back-to-school bash is Cease Fire USA's second event in the Pee Dee. The organization held an anti-violence rally in Darlington in July. 

For additional information, email Newalphacdc@gmail.com or CommunityCeaseFireUsa@gmail.com or call the Kingdom Living Temple at 843-799-0740.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert