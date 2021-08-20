Back-to-school bash scheduled for Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents have an opportunity to attend a back to school bash Saturday afternoon.
Cease Fire USA will sponsor the event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Oakland Avenue Plaza in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue.
The event will feature free food, music, speakers and other entertainment.
Other sponsors include Nubian Brothers, the Kingdom Living Temple, New Alpha Community Development Corporation, the Whitney M. Slater Foundation and the Florence Democracy Center.
The back-to-school bash is Cease Fire USA's second event in the Pee Dee. The organization held an anti-violence rally in Darlington in July.
For additional information, email Newalphacdc@gmail.com or CommunityCeaseFireUsa@gmail.com or call the Kingdom Living Temple at 843-799-0740.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.