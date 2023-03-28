In 1915, W.P. Baker hung a sign in his downtown Raleigh shop indicating that Baker Roofing (then Baker Rawls Tin Shop) was open for business. That sign read "We shall do good work. At a profit, if we can, at a loss if we must, but always good work." In the 108 years that have passed, Baker Roofing Company has grown to 27 locations in 8 states and expanded in divisions known as Home Exteriors by Baker, Baker Restoration, Baker Coatings, and Peak Metal Products to offer full building envelope solutions. At present, Baker Roofing employs 1,029 people company-wide and 17 local to the Myrtle Beach branch.