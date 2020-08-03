COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jaime Harrison has received the endorsement of former President Barack Obama.
Obama, president from 2009 to 2016, endorsed Harrison Monday morning for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Lindsey Graham.
“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama said. “Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top. They make me optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November, but about our country’s future long after that. So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person.”
"This campaign to bring hope back to South Carolina is getting stronger every day," Harrison said. "As senator, I will fight to bring strong character and values back to Washington, where too many politicians are playing political games instead of fighting for us. It is an honor to receive the endorsement of President Barack Obama, and I will continue to fight to restore hope to South Carolinians in the midst of this pandemic."
Harrison filed paperwork to run for the seat in February 2019.
He attended and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He won a scholarship to Yale after high school.
At Yale, Harrison majored in political science. He graduated in 1998.
Harrison graduated from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2004.
He also has served as executive director of the House Democratic Caucus, as vice chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, as a lobbyist for the Podesta Group and for United Way Worldwide and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.
He became chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party in 2013, the first African American to hold the post. He served in that role until 2017.
