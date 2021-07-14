Barbara Arthur: 'We do not want in the United States what they are trying to fight off in Cuba right now'

FLORENCE, S.C. – It's not hard to understand why Hartsville resident Barbara Arthur is running for Congress.
The first campaign plank on her campaign website is stopping socialism's invasion of America. And Tuesday evening at the Florence County Republican meeting, she looked into her own background to illustrate her message.
Arthur introduced herself by saying she was running for Congress against Republican incumbent Tom Rice. Her statement drew applause from the audience.
"As many of you know, I was born in Cuba," Arthur said at the meeting. "I came [over] in '69 with my dad. He got his visa legally. My mother did not get hers and she was left behind for 23 years."
She said her family was devastated by communism.
She said the protesters in Cuba were literally putting their lives at risk to protest against medicine and food shortages in the island nation.
Protests against the communist Cuban government began on July 11 over shortages of the Cuban-developed vaccine and other goods brought on by state mismanagement and an economy devastated by U.S. trade sanctions and problems in Venezuela. The island has been in the hands of communists since the 1959 revolution put Fidel Castro into power.
"If you listen to what they are saying, of all the things that they could say they are saying we are not afraid," Arthur said.
Arthur also criticized the media for making Americans afraid.
"We have got to fight back now," Arthur said. "We do not want in the United States what they are trying to fight off in Cuba right now."
She also addressed the use of the American flag by protesters and compared it to how some Americans treat the flag.
"They are waving the American flag in rebelling against the government," Arthur said. "Unfortunately, here in America, our own athletes turn their back on our flag."
Protests over the American flag and the "Star Spangled Banner" began in 2016 when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism during a 2016 pre-season game.
His protest gradually spread to other teams and sports during the 2016 season and were expanded after President Donald Trump called for protesting players to be fired.
The protests also grew after George Floyd was killed last summer.