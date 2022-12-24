Barbara Collins keeps the Christmas spirit alive

FLORENCE, S.C. — 'Twas the night before the night before Christmas and all through American Legion Post 1 everyone was stirring because, well, someone had to feed hot dogs to the gathered children, tell them the story of Christmas and make sure they got their Christmas gifts.

Friday night's event was part of Barbara Collins' work to keep alive the spirit of Christmas that was so dear to her late husband.

"I got started because my husband was a firefighter and he played Santa Claus on the fire truck in Marion for many years and then he got real sick an couldn't do it anymore and he passed away in 2010 so we keep his memory going," Collins said.

This is the first year the event has taken place at Post 1. In years past it happened at Collins's dance hall — Barbara's Place. A fire in May, though, changed that.

"I have no place to have it at and Mr. Johnny (Guest) and the American Legion have been nice enough to help us out with it this year," Collins said.

The children came from across the Pee Dee and into western and central Horry County, Collins said.

One of Friday night's elves was Justine Roberts of Marion's Performing Arts & Science Academy.

"Books are very important. I'm big on making sure kids are reading on grade level," Roberts said as she and two other elves packed bags full of books and food and cookie cutters and more books.

Save the Children provided the books, Roberts said, and one book has a recipe in it and that book comes with ingredients and a cookie cutter, she said.

Her organization also worked to make sure the children got a food bag to help them make it through the holidays.

Lorraine Howard was on hand to tell the Christmas story to the attendees.

About 70 children were to served, but if some were kept away by the weather, deliveries were to be arranged.