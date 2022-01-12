 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barefoot cuts the ribbon, joins Florence chamber
Barefoot cuts the ribbon, joins Florence chamber

Ribbon Cutting

William R. Barefoot cuts the ribbon for his accounting business, William R. Barefoot CPA LLC in Florence.

 Morning News Staff Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — William Barefoot, surrounded by his family and ambassadors from the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon Tuesday for his new business, William R. Barefoot CPA LLC, as he joined the chamber.

The event took place in the FMU’s University Place Gallery, located in the same building as Barefoot’s practice.

“I worked for a regional firm in the Florence area for over 23 years and last year decided to go out on my own and help small-business owners and individuals with their accounting and tax services,” Barefoot said.

“I offer business advisory services, accounting services, QuickBooks consulting and tax planning and consulting,” Barefoot said.

Barefoot is at 142 North in FMU Place and Kelly Center Incubator and Business Development Center on the second floor. His phone number is 843-823-3602 and his officer hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.—6 p.m. and 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Saturday.

