Barrineau Public Utilities receives $7.3 million from USDA partly for Florence County expansion

LAKE CITY, S.C. − More homes and businesses near Lake City will soon have access to public water.
The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday morning that it would be investing $891 million into 220 rural water infrastructure projects in 43 states. Among the projects is the expansion of the Barrineau Public Utilities Company to serve areas including a portion of southern Florence County to the west of Lake City.
The area to be expanded includes portions of Jasper Road, Green Road and Osbourne Road north of U.S. 378 near Lake City.
The expansion includes a loan of $4.6 million and a grant of $2.69 million for a total expansion of approximately $7.3 million. It was needed because of increased demand caused by low flow in various parts of the system, which makes it difficult for the existing system to meet fire flow requirements.
The expansion also required approval of the Florence County Council and the Lake City City Council.
The area of Florence County off of Green Road was allocated by the county to the city of Lake City's public utilities corporation. The city passed an ordinance relinquishing its rights to serve the area, and the county council approved an ordinance reallocating that area to the Barrineau Public Utilities Corporation.
The city council approved its ordinance in June and July.
The county council approved third and final reading of its ordinance at its October meeting.
Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. spoke to the council prior to approval of the ordinance.
"As we all know, clean water has no boundaries," Smith said.
Smith previously represented the area where the expansion would take place while he was a member of the council.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.