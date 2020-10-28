 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barrineau Public Utilities receives $7.3 million from USDA partly for Florence County expansion
0 comments
FLORENCE COUNTY

Barrineau Public Utilities receives $7.3 million from USDA partly for Florence County expansion

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C. − More homes and businesses near Lake City will soon have access to public water. 

The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday morning that it would be investing $891 million into 220 rural water infrastructure projects in 43 states. Among the projects is the expansion of the Barrineau Public Utilities Company to serve areas including a portion of southern Florence County to the west of Lake City. 

The area to be expanded includes portions of Jasper Road, Green Road and Osbourne Road north of U.S. 378 near Lake City. 

The expansion includes a loan of $4.6 million and a grant of $2.69 million for a total expansion of approximately $7.3 million. It was needed because of increased demand caused by low flow in various parts of the system, which makes it difficult for the existing system to meet fire flow requirements. 

The expansion also required approval of the Florence County Council and the Lake City City Council. 

The area of Florence County off of Green Road was allocated by the county to the city of Lake City's public utilities corporation. The city passed an ordinance relinquishing its rights to serve the area, and the county council approved an ordinance reallocating that area to the Barrineau Public Utilities Corporation. 

The city council approved its ordinance in June and July. 

The county council approved third and final reading of its ordinance at its October meeting. 

Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. spoke to the council prior to approval of the ordinance. 

"As we all know, clean water has no boundaries," Smith said. 

Smith previously represented the area where the expansion would take place while he was a member of the council. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie
Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget
Local News

Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools finally has a 2020-2021 budget. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve its budget at a special called meeting Thursday evening. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert