Barry Jones was working at the Pentagon on 9/11

FLORENCE, S.C. – Barry Jones was in the Pentagon 20 years ago when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the western side of the Pentagon at approximately 9:45 a.m.
“I was on the other side,” Jones said.
He was a civilian Pentagon employee. Jones was director of access control and part of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. As part of his job, he was responsible for issuing badges for everyone who entered and left the building.
He had retired from military duty in the United States Army, duty that included working in a similar capacity at the White House.
“I cleared all military personnel to serve at the White House,” he said.
He served there under President George H.W. Bush and left under President Bill Clinton.
He said that job opened the door for him to get the job at the Pentagon.
His responsibility was to issue access badges to people entering the Pentagon after background checks were conducted. At the time, there was a big construction project going on at the Pentagon, he said. Many people were coming to the Pentagon. The section hit, Jones said, was one where construction was nearly complete.
On the Tuesday of the attack, Jones’ wife, Cynthia, came over to the Pentagon, first to visit some people she knew from her job as a budget analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency.
“It started out as a normal day,” Jones said. “Except that my wife was going to visit that day.”
Jones said he and Cynthia had an appointment that morning at the credit union in the Pentagon.
As they were seated in the credit union office, Jones said a woman came running in rambling on about an attack and that they had to evacuate.
“I told my wife to stay put, and I went out on the concourse to find out what was happening,” Jones said.
“There were people running and screaming on the concourse,” he said. “It was a chaotic situation.”
He found a police officer who told him there was a serious incident on the west side of the building and that a plane had hit the building.
Jones tried to reach his boss and others in his department but couldn’t. He went back to the credit union.
“My wife was sitting there alone,” he said.
Jones said he told his wife she needed to get off the premises and try to head home.
By the very nature of his job, Jones said, during such an event, he became a first responder.
With his wife out of the building, Jones set to work. He had to coordinate getting people out of the building and assist with rescue and recovery efforts. He also had to grant access to all those coming in to assist with the rescue and recovery efforts.
“I went into first responder mode for the next few hours,” he said. “It was terrible.”
Jones said he knew many people at the Pentagon, if not by name at least by face recognition. He said each department had a lead person who sent someone to his office with paperwork when trying to secure an access badge for someone. He came in contact with lots of people working at the Pentagon.
“Of the approximately 125 people lost that day, I knew about 90 of them from my day-to-day work,” he said. “That made it particularly hard.”
Jones said he had to help folks getting out of the building. He said there were close to 30,000 people there on any given day. Once the people were out, they had to secure the building. Then it turned into a rescue and recovery, Jones said.
“Rumors were flying that a second plane was coming,” he said. “I didn’t know anything about the New York attack for about two hours after we cleared the building.”
After that day, and for at least a month or so, the building was shut down, except for key personnel; security was extremely tight, Jones said. He said the building is about a mile around and the military surrounded it.
They were on high alert, he said.
He said some people were traumatized and refused to go back in the Pentagon, but he said it was the most secure building on the planet after the attack.
Since that day 20 years ago, Jones said, he has been trying to forget what he saw that day. On or near the anniversary day, he said that is difficult to do.
“The feelings resurface,” he said.
Jones said sometimes he can’t remember where he has put his keys, but things like this are forever etched in his mind.
Jones said a lot of friends died that day, people he saw every day.
Jones worked with a group to create a board with pictures of all those who died that day, which was set up in the concourse.
“I had to provide a picture of each person. That was difficult,” Jones said.
Jones said one of the greatest lessons learned that day at the Pentagon was just how important the renovations taking place would be. He said that had construction not been about 95 percent complete on that section of the Pentagon, it would have been a lot worse. He said also coming out of that day was the installation of an intercom system that could be heard throughout the whole building and lights along the floors to light the way should the electricity go off, making for a safer exit.
Jones said that day gave him a new perspective on life. He said his wife could have died that day.
Three years after 9/11, both Barry and Cynthia Jones left their jobs in Washington, D.C., and moved to Florence. Cynthia is a native of Gresham.