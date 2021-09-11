Barry Jones was working at the Pentagon on 9/11

“I went into first responder mode for the next few hours,” he said. “It was terrible.”

Jones said he knew many people at the Pentagon, if not by name at least by face recognition. He said each department had a lead person who sent someone to his office with paperwork when trying to secure an access badge for someone. He came in contact with lots of people working at the Pentagon.

“Of the approximately 125 people lost that day, I knew about 90 of them from my day-to-day work,” he said. “That made it particularly hard.”

Jones said he had to help folks getting out of the building. He said there were close to 30,000 people there on any given day. Once the people were out, they had to secure the building. Then it turned into a rescue and recovery, Jones said.

“Rumors were flying that a second plane was coming,” he said. “I didn’t know anything about the New York attack for about two hours after we cleared the building.”

After that day, and for at least a month or so, the building was shut down, except for key personnel; security was extremely tight, Jones said. He said the building is about a mile around and the military surrounded it.

They were on high alert, he said.