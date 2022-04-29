FLORENCE, S.C. — Students hurriedly whispered among their groups at Delmae Elementary school as they competed in a passionate Battle of the Books.

The Battle of the Books is a national competition that encourages students of all ages to read. Students read books, come together for discussion, and compete to test their knowledge of books they have read from the South Carolina Book Award winning list.

The competition is in the style of the television series "Family Feud."

“Typically in Florence School District One, we have been fortunate enough to battle against other elementary and middle schools in the district before COVID,” said Jill Russell, literacy coach at Delmae Elementary. “But this year, schools had different plans for activities and we couldn't coordinate getting other schools involved. We decided to do an in-house battle with our Delmae students and added fifth-graders. I am hopeful that next year we will involve other schools in the battle with us.”

The only requirement for students is to have the ability to read the books on the list. The competition serves to teach students a combination of ability and drive.

The list of books for this year's battle came from the 2018 South Carolina Book Award winning list. The list has 20 books. Students are not required to read all books to compete. The minimum requirement is to have read and tested on two of the 20 books.

“We wanted to make sure the kids were participating and actively reading,” Russell said. “We had some students read 19 books out of the 20. This battle was a culminating event. Students have been preparing for this battle since October. The school has a morning battle of the books club at 7:10 in the morning before school starts. Approximately 50 students participated in the Battle of the Books.”

“We had a good time reading, quizzing, and having good sportsmanship,” Russell continued. “That is really why we do it. We want kids to have a good time and find learning to be fun. We also want to enrich those big readers in our building that need an extra push.”

The homeroom winners of the battle were: fifth grade — Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Perez, fourth grade — Mrs. Clark and Mrs. Henriquez, third grade — Mrs. Kottmer and Mrs. Flynn.

