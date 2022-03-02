 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Be Pro Be Proud gives Florence One Students a look at the skilled trades
Be Pro Be Proud gives Florence One Students a look at the skilled trades

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several groups of Florence One Students on Tuesday and Wednesday got a chance for hands-on experiences — at least virtually — with heavy equipment and others jobs in the skilled trades.

"We have simulators in here, truck driving, excavator, fork lift, C&C machine, welding," said Ty Hoang with the Be Pro Be Proud Tour Team.

"Skilled trades are so important now, especially for South Carolina; we need people to get out there, get involved and make a good living at the same time," Hoang said.

The team's 18-wheeler visited Advantage Academy Tuesday and was outside McClenaghan Administrative Annex where adult education students had a chance to visit.

Ty Wragg and Surshega Evron took a hand at driving — virtually anyway — an 18-wheeler down a residential street. Just to keep things interesting, the street comes  with pedestrians, at least one who walks out in front of the truck — and pets and randomly parked cars, some not so well parked.

Other simulators included a C&C machine, a forklift, an excavator and a utility bucket truck bucket with wires to work on.

""We are very excited for our adult students to expand their exposure to high-interest careers in the Florence area," said Carol Hill, director of adult education for Florence County. "Be Pro Be Proud virtual reality experiences offer students a chance to be curious and experiment prior to enrolling in workforce training at Florence-Darlington Technical College."

Hoang said some certificates take as little as a year to earn and starting pay is about $60,000.

For more information, visit https://www.beprobeproud.org/.

