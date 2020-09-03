Be Pro, Be Proud trailer to offer young people opportunity to see blue-collar work

Spinx CEO Steve Spinks said his company was excited to be a key sponsor of the initiative.

"This innovative program will promote and educate our talented young people about the great opportunities that exist right now, here in South Carolina," he said. "As a South Carolina-based business, Spinx is proud to assist the SC Chamber in this important project of connecting the next generation with great local career opportunities.”

“As 2020 continues to prove, providing reliable electricity to South Carolina homes and businesses is an essential service, and the utility companies that provide that service are critical to the economic success of our state," Duke Energy South Carolina State President Mike Callahan said. "Increasing the talent pipeline for electric industry jobs is necessary to build the smart-thinking power grid of tomorrow. That’s why programs like Be Pro Be Proud are so important, and why Duke Energy is on board.”

Total Comfort Solutions President Todd Hyneman said the blue collar workforce was essential to the future of the state so getting the opportunities in the areas in front of young people is exciting.