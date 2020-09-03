Be Pro, Be Proud trailer to offer young people opportunity to see blue-collar work

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A specialized 18-wheeler will soon be rolling across the Palmetto State in an effort to get the state's younger residents interested in blue-collar fields.
Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce unveiled Be Pro Be Proud SC, a mobile workshop housed in a specialized 53-foot, double-expandable 18-wheeler, Thursday morning in Columbia. It is planned that the trailer will travel throughout the state to schools, fairs, career centers, conventions, government events, military re-entry programs, and more over the next year.
“The Be Pro Be Proud SC initiative motivates and arms hardworking South Carolinians with knowledge of lucrative employment opportunities," McMaster said. "This initiative not only creates a stronger, more skilled workforce, but builds pathways for South Carolinians to achieve their very own American dream.”
S.C. Chamber of Commerce President Ted Pitts said the trailer will help fill the talent pipeline for skilled trades in the state.
“Introducing our kids to opportunities that exist right here in South Carolina through hands-on experiences and then linking them with training and potential future employers will help us fill high-demand jobs with home-grown talent,” Pitts said.
The truck will feature modules simulating the actual work in several fields including forklift operation, commercial driving, utility bucket operation, diesel technology, heavy equipment operation, welding, carpentry and construction, technology, and CNC machine operation.
It was developed through a public-private collaboration of leaders throughout the state including the Associated Industries of South Carolina Foundation, the South Carolina Department of Employment & Workforce and other state education, workforce, and economic development agencies. The foundation includes the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the South Carolina Trucking Association, Carolinas AGC, Home Builders Association of South Carolina, and the Forestry Association of South Carolina.
“Now more than ever, finding meaningful work that can withstand economic downfall, including a pandemic, is critical for many South Carolina families," said Dan Elizey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. "The jobs built into this interactive experience are important to the state’s economy and provide exposure to skilled-based careers that students may not have considered. Understanding the salaries, benefits and long-term stability tied to these essential functions will help individuals evaluate their career options.”
Capital to build the mobile workshop and provide the job simulators came from chamber members including Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Nucor Steel, Spinx, Duke Energy South Carolina, and Total Comfort Solutions.
“Nephron is strong because our team is strong, thanks in no small part to the fantastic workforce development opportunities we have had access to in our great state," Nephron Pharmaceuticals CEO Lou Kennedy said. "We are proud to be key supporters of Be Pro Be Proud SC. The program is a game-changer. It introduces South Carolina’s students to opportunities in highly skilled professional fields, which are well-paid, providing young people with the inspiration and resources to achieve their dreams.”
Spinx CEO Steve Spinks said his company was excited to be a key sponsor of the initiative.
"This innovative program will promote and educate our talented young people about the great opportunities that exist right now, here in South Carolina," he said. "As a South Carolina-based business, Spinx is proud to assist the SC Chamber in this important project of connecting the next generation with great local career opportunities.”
“As 2020 continues to prove, providing reliable electricity to South Carolina homes and businesses is an essential service, and the utility companies that provide that service are critical to the economic success of our state," Duke Energy South Carolina State President Mike Callahan said. "Increasing the talent pipeline for electric industry jobs is necessary to build the smart-thinking power grid of tomorrow. That’s why programs like Be Pro Be Proud are so important, and why Duke Energy is on board.”
Total Comfort Solutions President Todd Hyneman said the blue collar workforce was essential to the future of the state so getting the opportunities in the areas in front of young people is exciting.
“The future of Total Comfort Solutions depends on young people being interested in the technical opportunities that are available to them," he said. "We are happy to be a part of the team bringing this program to South Carolina’s schools.”
For more information, visit the Be Pro Be Proud SC website at beprobeproudsc.org.
Interested people can also follow the social media #BeProBeProudSC to find out where the trailer will be next.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.