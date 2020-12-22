Bearing gifts: Drive-thru donation brings toys, supplies to children in need

FLORENCE, S.C. — It will be a merrier Christmas for children of families struggling with homelessness or abuse.
Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Ann Scott and Kinda McInnis gathered Tuesday afternoon at the community center at Levy Park to separate and divide the items donated at a donation drive conducted on Dec. 3.
The items will be donated to children at several places, including the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter and the children being served by the Durant Children's Center.
The drive-thru donation took the place of the annual Santa event held at the Florence City Center that was canceled because of COVID-19 fears.
Gibson-Hye Moore said that the donation drive had received more items this year than ever before.