Becoming class valedictorian brings achievement and regret for Carolina Academy's Harley Welch

LAKE CITY, S.C. – If she known what she knows now, Harley Welch might not have given the valedictory address at the 2021 Carolina Academy graduation.
Welch, the daughter of the mayor of Olanta, told her classmates at the graduation ceremony held on the school's football field that she regretted spending so much time studying and so little time with her friends.
She said she became determined to be No. 1 in her class when she found out she was ranked in that position in the eighth grade.
"When I found out I was No. 1 in the eighth grade, I found out what true desire was," Welch said. "I worked hard and sacrificed for this achievement. From freshman year to junior year, I stayed up late after practice and games studying."
She added that instead of spending time with her friends, she went home to study.
"Although I am up here today with this fancy stole and gold medal, I'm not really sure why someone would want this," Welch continued. "Maybe for the congratulations: you've done well. Or maybe [so] people [will] look at you and go wow, she's actually smart."
She added that she was grateful but wished she had spent less time studying and more time with her friends. Welch said that by her senior year she had learned to balance her life better and not let her goals come between herself and other people.
"When I look back at my high school days, I want to look back to the memories and good times I had with my friends, not the hours I spent stressing and pushing and the late nights I spent up in my room studying for school," Welch continued. She added that relationships were more important than grades or jobs.
Welch used Matthew 6:21 to illustrate her point.
"I think back to the story of Everyman," Welch said. "It was pretty complicated and a boring story – sorry, Mr. Johnny. Anyways, it was a story about Everyman shared with us in our course about life. Everyman encounters good deeds, knowledge and strength. At the end of his life, Everyman finds out the only thing he can take with him after he is dead is good deeds."
She encouraged her classmates to build relationships.
Welch plans to attend Anderson University and major in engineering, likely either civil or mechanical.
The Class of 2021 was record breaking for Carolina Academy.
Salutatorian Vandi Timmons, of Barrineau, told those attending that the 2021 class was the largest ever to graduate from Carolina Academy.
She provided a history of when each of the 38 graduates became a part of the 2021 class, beginning with six members in the school's 3K program.
"I wasn't there to see it but I'm sure their days were filled with ABCs, 123s and plenty of naps," Timmons said.
She then continued her history leading up to Anniston Turner and Garrett Coker joining the class for their senior years.
Timmons plans to attend Francis Marion University and major in nursing.