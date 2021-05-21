Becoming class valedictorian brings achievement and regret for Carolina Academy's Harley Welch

LAKE CITY, S.C. – If she known what she knows now, Harley Welch might not have given the valedictory address at the 2021 Carolina Academy graduation.

Welch, the daughter of the mayor of Olanta, told her classmates at the graduation ceremony held on the school's football field that she regretted spending so much time studying and so little time with her friends.

She said she became determined to be No. 1 in her class when she found out she was ranked in that position in the eighth grade.

"When I found out I was No. 1 in the eighth grade, I found out what true desire was," Welch said. "I worked hard and sacrificed for this achievement. From freshman year to junior year, I stayed up late after practice and games studying."

She added that instead of spending time with her friends, she went home to study.

"Although I am up here today with this fancy stole and gold medal, I'm not really sure why someone would want this," Welch continued. "Maybe for the congratulations: you've done well. Or maybe [so] people [will] look at you and go wow, she's actually smart."