Belleau Wood oak to be planted in Florence Veterans Park

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Veterans Park will become on Nov. 10 the latest location to plant a seedling from the oaks at the Belleau Wood Battlefield, France.

A few of the locations are the White House, the U.S. Marine Corps Museum at Quantico, Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. and the ROTC building on the campus of the University of South Carolina.

The seedlings are grown at a greenhouse in Raleigh under supervision of the Cooperative Tree Improvement Program at N.C. State University. Retired Marine Col. John R. Giltz, project director, Atlantic Marine Corps Communities, Camp Lejeune, N.C., is the subject matter expert on this effort.

Giltz will attend the ceremony and make brief remarks. The overall effort is to establish “descendent trees” across the country.

The planting idea originated with the commandant of the Julian Dusenbury Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Charlie Caldwell. The brief ceremony will take place at the park’s World War I monument.

“We are fortunate to be included in this unique and special very limited program,” said Caldwell.

The Battle of Belleau Wood occurred June 1-26, 1918. The American Expeditionary Force composed of soldiers and Marines suffered nearly 10,000 casualties including 1,811 killed as they fought along side British and French units near the Marne River.

On the first day of the battle there were more U. S. Marines killed -- 31 officers and 1,056 men -- than in all previous wars. Greater casualties were inflicted on the Germans. Today, the battle is legendary in Marine Corps history.

The date of the planting is not a coincidence. Nov. 10, 2022, is the 247th birthday of the USMC.

“This is the kind of local interest and support for our park that seems to grow each year,” said Barry Wingard, Chairman of the Veterans Park. “This is the first of three events on that weekend.”

The tree planting will be followed at 11 a.m. Friday with the annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Saturday, a free concert will take place as the Eastern Carolina Mustang Club holds a car show that starts at 9 a.m. with the concert to start at 11 a.m.