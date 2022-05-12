Bells ring and melodies flow Wednesday night at Florence First Presbyterian Church

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence First Presbyterian Church's Chancel Handbell Choir's filled the church's sanctuary with sounds and souls Wednesday night. The choir gave its spring concert, working its way through a playlist done in honor of Lalla and Dudley Saleeby.

"Lalla is a charter member of our Handbell Choir and a dedicated and exuberant devotee to excellent music. Dudley is a consummate gentleman and support of our handbell choir and the Music Ministry of First Presbyterian," the church wrote on the concert program. "We now devote this hour of time and talent to our beautiful friends, Lalla and Dudley."