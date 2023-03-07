FLORENCE, S.C. -- Ben Carson urged unity, open discussion and a return to founding principles as the way forward for America at Monday night’s Evening of Hope.

The event, which took place in the Florence Center, is the annual fundraiser for the House of Hope of the Pee Dee -- an event that brings in an average of 20% of the faith-based nonprofit’s funding.

The nonprofit serves the region’s homeless population, something in which Carson said he has a special interest.

“As secretary of Housing and Urban Development, I got to see the extent of homelessness in this country and various ways of handling it, and it is so important to take a comprehensive approach,” he said before the event.

Americans have a responsibility to those who cannot help themselves, and people largely already believe this, he said. The reason people are not always standing up for others, he said, is instead a lack of courage.

Now a former presidential candidate and renowned neurosurgeon, Carson was not always as well off as he is today. He and his mother were homeless for a time when he was younger, he told the sold-out crowd.

For a while he also struggled academically until he began to read about successful people and decided it was his actions, not his situation, that would define his life, he said.

“I had exactly the same brain when I was at the bottom of the class that I had at the top of the class,” Carson said. “What does that tell you about the potential of so many people?”

He said the education system currently makes people reactive, not logical, and disconnects them from their past.

“Your history is the basis of your identity, and your identity is the foundation of your belief. If you break that chain, you become like a leaf blowing in the wind, so easily swayed by anything that comes along,” he said.

America cannot be brought down by external threats, only by internal division, he said. Most people, even those at the far ends of the political spectrum, he said, agree on most things.

People should feel free to discuss politics and religion, he said. Only then will people be able to work out their differences.

Religion was a common thread throughout Carson’s speech, and he often attributed his successes to God. A devout Christian, he said the foundations of America are faith, community, liberty and life.

Before Carson’s speech, the Director of Hope Village, Casea David, recounted her own struggles with homelessness and addiction -- including losing custody of her children.

She said it is her past that drives her to help those living in the tiny-home community, where women and their families can stay for up to 24-months and receive help from the House of Hope.

“I help women that were just like me get into treatment for their substance abuse issues,” she said. “I get to be a part of miracles every day.”

With the recent opening of Hope Village, House of Hope is beginning a new project at the former site of Camp Sexton.

The 140-acre property will be used in men’s addiction recovery programs, which are set to begin as early as this summer. The property will also be used for outdoor activities ranging from camping to ziplines and even weddings at the pavilion.

House of Hope’s goal is for the former camp to be fully self-sustaining.

At the end of the event, Chief Development Officer Julie Maxham announced next year’s headline speaker: Jeff Foxworthy, most famous for his “you might be a redneck” standup comedy.