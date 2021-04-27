 Skip to main content
Bennettsville lottery player buys a ticket worth crying over
Bennettsville lottery player buys a ticket worth crying over

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Bennettsville lottery player got emotional when he won $200,000.

“I cried like a baby,” he told lottery officials.

He bought the winning 5 Times Lucky ticket for $5 at the Nanba LLC at 5167 Highway 38 North in Bennettsville. He scratched it sitting in his car outside the store and teared up when he realized he’d won a six-figure top prize.

“I called my daughter from the car, and she asked ‘Daddy are you crying?’” he said.

He shared the exciting news with her and all of his children, assuring them they were tears of joy.

“I’m putting every penny to good use,” he said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $200,000 in the ($5) 5 Times Lucky game. Five top prizes remain in the game.

Nanba LLC in Bennettsville received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

