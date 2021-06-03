Bennettsville native Mia McLeod announces run for governor

"I believe in a South Carolina where the governor has the courage to lead, the compassion to feel empathy for others, a connection to the people she represents, the character to do the right thing simply because it’s the right thing, and the conviction to stand, even if she has to stand alone," McLeod said.

McLeod is the first African American woman to seek the office of governor in South Carolina, according to University of South Carolina professor Bobby Donaldson.

If elected, she would be the first African American female to serve as the governor of a state. However, Georgia's Stacey Abrams nearly won in 2018. Abrams has yet to formally concede to Republican Brian Kemp in the race but did end her campaign in mid-November 2018.

McLeod would also be the first African American to serve as governor of South Carolina and the second woman — Republican Nikki Haley served from 2011 until 2017 — to serve in the role.

“I want to be the person that is running not because I’m a woman, and not because I’m Black, but because I am so connected to and so much like the people that I represent,” McLeod told the Associated Press before the launch of her campaign. “It’s a tremendous responsibility, but it’s one that I’m excited about.”