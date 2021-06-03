Bennettsville native Mia McLeod announces run for governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Bennettsville native will be running for the Democratic nomination for governor.
State Sen. Mia McLeod, who was born in Bennettsville but represents a Columbia-area district in the South Carolina Senate, announced her campaign at an event held Thursday morning in Columbia.
"For generations, my family has chosen to stay here in South Carolina because when you love our state as much as we do, you’re able to look beyond her challenges to see her possibilities and fight like hell to help her reach her true potential," McLeod said at her announcement. "Sadly, because of decades of poor leadership and neglect, we’re losing so many of our best and brightest to neighboring states that offer higher-paying jobs, opportunities for a better quality of life and leadership that actually cares about and caters to the needs of all of the people."
McLeod has long criticized Gov. Henry McMaster's leadership, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns that were implemented to slow the spread of the virus. She delivered the Democratic response to McMaster's 2021 State of the State address, saying that McMaster had reopened the state too quickly, failed to slow the spread by implementing a statewide mask mandate and pushed a return to five-day in-person educational instruction too quickly.
"I believe in a South Carolina where the governor has the courage to lead, the compassion to feel empathy for others, a connection to the people she represents, the character to do the right thing simply because it’s the right thing, and the conviction to stand, even if she has to stand alone," McLeod said.
McLeod is the first African American woman to seek the office of governor in South Carolina, according to University of South Carolina professor Bobby Donaldson.
If elected, she would be the first African American female to serve as the governor of a state. However, Georgia's Stacey Abrams nearly won in 2018. Abrams has yet to formally concede to Republican Brian Kemp in the race but did end her campaign in mid-November 2018.
McLeod would also be the first African American to serve as governor of South Carolina and the second woman — Republican Nikki Haley served from 2011 until 2017 — to serve in the role.
“I want to be the person that is running not because I’m a woman, and not because I’m Black, but because I am so connected to and so much like the people that I represent,” McLeod told the Associated Press before the launch of her campaign. “It’s a tremendous responsibility, but it’s one that I’m excited about.”
In an interview with the Associated Press, she did, however, acknowledge that some voters may connect with her campaign like an elderly African American woman did recently.
"'Baby, I’m going to knock on every door in Calhoun County for you,'” McLeod says the woman told her. “She finally had somebody who saw her, and who was speaking her language, and who talked to her — not about racial issues, not about Black and white, but just about life and living and wanting the same for our families that these white men, who have been in these positions historically, forever, want for their families.”
She also made her announcement at the home of the late Modjeska Monteith Simkins, a Columbia civil rights activist who helped establish the statewide NAACP and worked on the Briggs v. Elliott case that was consolidated into the Brown v. Board decision in 1954.
McLeod joins former Congressman Joe Cunningham and Gary Votour in the race for the Democratic nomination.
“I want to welcome Senator Mia McLeod to the race for governor and congratulate her on the historical significance of her campaign," Cunningham said in a statement released after McLeod's announcement. "Mia brings an important voice to this race and I look forward to spending time with her on the trail as we make our case to voters.”
South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said McLeod must have missed the memo because the Democrats have not connected with South Carolina voters in recent elections.
The last Democrat to serve as governor was Jim Hodges, who served from 1998 to 2002, and the Democrats have not won a statewide office in 15 years.
"Well she must have missed the memo that South Carolina Republicans just had our most successful election, and that Democrats have consistently lost statewide elections for almost two decades because, like McLeod, they're wrong on the issues that voters care about — just ask Jaime Harrison how much his double-digit loss cost," McKissick said in a statement. "We look forward to electing a Republican governor in 2022 and flipping McLeod’s state senate seat in the near future."
Harrison, the current chairman of the Democratic National Committee, set fundraising records in his campaign against Lindsey Graham but still lost by a double-digit margin.