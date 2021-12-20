Bennettsville Police file murder charge after Oct. 1 victim dies

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – A man who faced who faced a second-degree assault charge now faces a murder charge for the same incident.
A Bennettsville Police Department release indicates the Don Durant Cook was arrested after an argument with Michael Pruitt became physical, according to the release.
Cook was charged with striking Pruitt “several times in the head and upper body area with a cane which caused Pruitt to have to seek medical attention and to be hospitalized for the injuries” in an Oct. 1 incident, according to the release.
Pruitt died Dec. 10 without ever leaving the hospital. The autopsy indicated Pruitt died from the injuries he received in the Oct. 1 incident.
Cook remains jailed awaiting a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.