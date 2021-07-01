 Skip to main content
Bernard McDaniel tapped to lead Lee County School District permanently
Bernard McDaniel tapped to lead Lee County School District permanently

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – A former administrator in two Florence County school districts will now be permanently leading the Lee County School District. 

The Lee County School District announced Thursday afternoon that interim Superintendent Bernard McDaniel Sr. had been named to the role permanently on Thursday. The school board voted unanimously on June 24 to offer McDaniel a three-year contract at an annual salary of $148,262.40.

McDaniel has worked in the district since 2013 working as coordinator of secondary education, federal programs and special projects and executive director of instruction and federal programs in addition to serving as interim superintendent for six months. Prior to coming to Lee County, he worked in Florence Three/Lake City, Florence Two/Hannah-Pamplico, and Clarendon One/Scott's Branch. McDaniel was also a finalist for the position in 2008. 

Bernard McDaniel Sr.

Bernard McDaniel Sr. began work as the permanent Lee County Schools superintendent Thursday.

 Contributed Photo
