Bernard McDaniel tapped to lead Lee County School District permanently

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – A former administrator in two Florence County school districts will now be permanently leading the Lee County School District.
The Lee County School District announced Thursday afternoon that interim Superintendent Bernard McDaniel Sr. had been named to the role permanently on Thursday. The school board voted unanimously on June 24 to offer McDaniel a three-year contract at an annual salary of $148,262.40.
McDaniel has worked in the district since 2013 working as coordinator of secondary education, federal programs and special projects and executive director of instruction and federal programs in addition to serving as interim superintendent for six months. Prior to coming to Lee County, he worked in Florence Three/Lake City, Florence Two/Hannah-Pamplico, and Clarendon One/Scott's Branch. McDaniel was also a finalist for the position in 2008.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.