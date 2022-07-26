Best of the Pee Dee winners to be honored Thursday night

FLORENCE, S.C. — The votes are in and come Sunday in the morning news everybody will know who is the Best of the Pee Dee.

“This is the 33rd year of the best of the Pee Dee and I bet it’s the best one,” said Morning News President Matt Tranquill, who oversaw this year’s voting which encompassed 11,000 people and 250 categories.

“Those are 11,000 people who took the time to vote for their favorites,” Tranquill said of the four-month voting process.

“The nominations started in April and we voted in June and we’re going to announce the winners July 28,” Tranquill said. “We nominated five for each of the 250 categories then we went to the voting stage in June and narrowed it down to one winner and two favorites.”

The awards ceremony — Horizons — will be held at the Florence Regional Airport. First place and favorite plaques will be awarded.

“There are some people who win every year but some categories change every year,” Tranquill said.

Advertising in the paper is not a prerequisite to winning.

“I’m not sure I know 25% of the winners,” Tranquill said.

“We have over 300 winners and favorites coming to the airport Wednesday evening and it’s going to be a blast,” Tranquill said.

A 64-page special edition will be in Sunday’s paper that will list the categories and winners and that tab will be Sunday as well.

The winners, he said, are good.

“They have to be, because 11,000 people voted on them.”

Tranquill said he was appreciative of Florence Regional Airport which will, in a first, play host to the gathering at which the winners will be recognized.