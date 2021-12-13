Beter late than never: Florence creates community development non-profit

After these initial terms expire, the city council will appoint three members to the seats held by Boatwright, La Rochelle and Long. The board will appoint the remaining 11 members.

The vote approve the resolution came after City Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes objected to a note on the agenda that the resolution would be discussed in executive session.

She first asked who placed an executive session on the agenda.

City Manager Randy Osterman said he had because he had been asked several questions about the proposal that he felt were of a legal nature.

Barnes said she was unaware that an executive session would be necessary until the agenda came out on Friday. She said she would have liked to have known that there were questions about the resolution.

She said she was sensitive to any issue with the non-profit because earlier this year, a proposal to create it was blocked because it wasn’t on the agenda for the meeting.