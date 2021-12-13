 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beter late than never: Florence creates community development non-profit
0 Comments
top story

Beter late than never: Florence creates community development non-profit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peaches Barnes

Florence City Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes speaks during Monday’s meeting.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence’s community redevelopment non-profit received a unanimous go-ahead from the Florence City Council Monday after months of discussion.

Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not attend the meeting because of a medical issue. Therefore, the vote was 6-0.

The non-profit, public benefit corporation will be called Florence Neighborworks.

The by-laws indicate that the corporation can own, develop, improve and manage housing for low to moderate income persons and families in the city, promote the planned redevelopment efforts of the city’s neighborhood revitalization efforts and work with Workforce Development to educate and train people.

The resolution requests that city staff work to include $400,000 per year for the corporation and $800,000 for neighborhood revitalization efforts in the next five budgets of the city council.

It also creates and appoints an 11-person board of directors for the corporation. Appointed to the board are Craig Boatwright, Les Echols, former state Sen. Maggie Glover, the Rev. Chris Handley, Tyron Jones, state Senate candidate Suzanne La Rochelle, the Rev. Devon Long, Jamie McDonald, Derrick Owens, Clay Swaggard and Tim Waters.

Boatwright, La Rochelle, Long, Owens and Swaggard are appointed for two year terms. The remainder have been appointed for three year terms.

After these initial terms expire, the city council will appoint three members to the seats held by Boatwright, La Rochelle and Long. The board will appoint the remaining 11 members.

The vote approve the resolution came after City Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes objected to a note on the agenda that the resolution would be discussed in executive session.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She first asked who placed an executive session on the agenda.

City Manager Randy Osterman said he had because he had been asked several questions about the proposal that he felt were of a legal nature.

Barnes said she was unaware that an executive session would be necessary until the agenda came out on Friday. She said she would have liked to have known that there were questions about the resolution.

She said she was sensitive to any issue with the non-profit because earlier this year, a proposal to create it was blocked because it wasn’t on the agenda for the meeting.

“I want to make sure that there is no slow-walking of this being completed today,” Barnes said. “We are aware of this being done. We have all been aware for a while now. We just had a woman today stand before us and talk about her son being killed. Madame Mayor [Teresa Myers Ervin], the CDC [the non-profit] is not just about housing, it’s about training [and] what our community needs.”

Earlier this year, Barnes attempted to make a motion to create the non-profit during a report she gave as head of the council’s community development committee. She was stopped because the creation of the non-profit was not on the agenda for that meeting.

Councilman Chaquez McCall said he agreed with Barnes.

Barnes made a motion that McCall and William Schofield seconded to not go into executive session to discuss the resolution.

The motion not to go into executive session was approved by a 5-1 vote. Myers Ervin voted no.

Barnes then made a motion to approve the resolution that was seconded by McCall and Schofield.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Job resignation accelerates in America

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants. 

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson
Local News

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris "Hank" Anderson Jr with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday. Judge Anderson presented the award to Hank's wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar's annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building. 

+6
Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year
Local News

Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nell Folkens has been named the 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year. Keon Aldrich, the 2020 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year, presented Folkens with the award at the Pee Dee Realtor Association's annual induction ceremony and awards dinner held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert