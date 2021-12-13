Beter late than never: Florence creates community development non-profit

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence’s community redevelopment non-profit received a unanimous go-ahead from the Florence City Council Monday after months of discussion.
Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not attend the meeting because of a medical issue. Therefore, the vote was 6-0.
The non-profit, public benefit corporation will be called Florence Neighborworks.
The by-laws indicate that the corporation can own, develop, improve and manage housing for low to moderate income persons and families in the city, promote the planned redevelopment efforts of the city’s neighborhood revitalization efforts and work with Workforce Development to educate and train people.
The resolution requests that city staff work to include $400,000 per year for the corporation and $800,000 for neighborhood revitalization efforts in the next five budgets of the city council.
It also creates and appoints an 11-person board of directors for the corporation. Appointed to the board are Craig Boatwright, Les Echols, former state Sen. Maggie Glover, the Rev. Chris Handley, Tyron Jones, state Senate candidate Suzanne La Rochelle, the Rev. Devon Long, Jamie McDonald, Derrick Owens, Clay Swaggard and Tim Waters.
Boatwright, La Rochelle, Long, Owens and Swaggard are appointed for two year terms. The remainder have been appointed for three year terms.
After these initial terms expire, the city council will appoint three members to the seats held by Boatwright, La Rochelle and Long. The board will appoint the remaining 11 members.
The vote approve the resolution came after City Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes objected to a note on the agenda that the resolution would be discussed in executive session.
She first asked who placed an executive session on the agenda.
City Manager Randy Osterman said he had because he had been asked several questions about the proposal that he felt were of a legal nature.
Barnes said she was unaware that an executive session would be necessary until the agenda came out on Friday. She said she would have liked to have known that there were questions about the resolution.
She said she was sensitive to any issue with the non-profit because earlier this year, a proposal to create it was blocked because it wasn’t on the agenda for the meeting.
“I want to make sure that there is no slow-walking of this being completed today,” Barnes said. “We are aware of this being done. We have all been aware for a while now. We just had a woman today stand before us and talk about her son being killed. Madame Mayor [Teresa Myers Ervin], the CDC [the non-profit] is not just about housing, it’s about training [and] what our community needs.”
Earlier this year, Barnes attempted to make a motion to create the non-profit during a report she gave as head of the council’s community development committee. She was stopped because the creation of the non-profit was not on the agenda for that meeting.
Councilman Chaquez McCall said he agreed with Barnes.
Barnes made a motion that McCall and William Schofield seconded to not go into executive session to discuss the resolution.
The motion not to go into executive session was approved by a 5-1 vote. Myers Ervin voted no.
Barnes then made a motion to approve the resolution that was seconded by McCall and Schofield.