 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beth Israel Congregation celebrates historical marker
0 Comments
top story

Beth Israel Congregation celebrates historical marker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beth Israel Congregation

The Beth Israel Congregation held a ceremony Sunday after to celebrate the location of a historical marker at the synagogue. Speaking at the ceremony were Rabbi Leah Doberne-Schor, Larry Falck, Barnett Greenberg and Dr. Alex Cohen.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence's newest historical marker has officially been unveiled.

The Beth Israel Congregation held a ceremony Sunday afternoon to celebrate the location of the historical marker at the synagogue serving Florence and the surrounding areas.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The history of Jews in Florence goes back to the beginnings of the city in the 1850s.

The Jewish community first organized as the Florence Hebrew Benevolent Association in 1887 and merged with the Beth Israel Congregation – founded in 1912 – in 1922.

The first synagogue was finished in 1949.

Speaking at the ceremony were Rabbi Leah Doberne-Schor, Larry Falck, Barnett Greenberg and Dr. Alex Cohen. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert