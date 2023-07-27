It's summertime, the time of year to explore fun and unique ways to occupy our time. One great way to do this and give back to the community is by exploring local farms through agritourism opportunities.

But what is agritourism? Agritourism is "a form of commercial enterprise that links agricultural production and/or processing with tourism to attract visitors onto a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business for the purposes of entertaining and/or educating the visitors while generating income for the farm, ranch, or business owner," according to the National Agricultural Law Center. In summary, agritourism is any farm event or activity that may be marketed/advertised to the public. Let's explore some common agritourism activities.

U-pick operations

Have you ever gone to a farm and picked your own fruits or veggies? Well, that's agritourism.

There are all types of u-pick operations, including u-pick strawberries and blueberries (most common in the Florence and Darlington area), pumpkins in the fall, Christmas trees in the winter, vegetables and even cut flowers.

U-pick operations are significant in the sense that individuals get to learn where their food is coming from and get to pick exactly what they want. U-pick operations vary for each product, but each farm will have detailed instructions on how their u-pick operation works.

Farm Markets

Farm markets are a way to bring individuals to the farm to purchase products grown there and in many cases from around the local region. Farm markets can be everything from a stand on the edge of the property to a small store on the farm, some farm markets even have restaurants using their products and other locally grown products.

Demonstration Farms

Demonstration farms are another example of agritourism. A demonstration farm is just as it sounds. The owners invite individuals onto the farm to see the operation process. Many include farm tours which is another form of agritourism.

The primary purpose of demonstration farms is to educate individuals about agriculture. Demonstration farms can also be used to research new things (such as plant varieties, etc.) and educate local growers, students, and others.

Farm Stays and Venues

A unique example of agritourism is farm stays. This is when farms have a cabin, tiny home, or even a bed and breakfast on the farm that they allow people to come to stay at.

Since many farms and ranches are in rural areas with many of them being very scenic, so many have decided to take advantage of their location and scenic beauty by being a location to rent for weddings, receptions, reunions, and other events. This is just another way that agribusiness owners are able to generate additional income.

Vineyards

Another type of agritourism business is vineyards. A vineyard is an agribusiness that grows grapes that may be used to make wine, juice, and or is sold for table grapes. Some vineyards are directly connected to a winery as well. Many vineyards have tours around the vineyard and letting visitors see the production process from field to making wine.

These are just a few types of agritourism that exist. Many farmers become creative with different ways to incorporate agritourism on their farms and are diverse in the type(s) of activities offered. They are likely to combine a number of these activities to create a unique experience such as a tour with u-pick or tasting opportunities or a farm stay with demonstrations and/or a farm-to-table dining experience.

So, get out there and find a few locations around you to visit! Not only will you find something fun and educational to do for the day, but you will be supporting a local farm, business, and families. Agritourism is a wonderful way to invest in your local community.

Do you need help finding farms with agritourism opportunities in your area? Please visit the following website that contain South Carolina farms that are a part of the SC Agritourism Association with locations that can be sorted by county: https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/external-affairs-economicdevelopment/marketing/agritourism/agritourism-farms/